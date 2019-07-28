Watch New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Boston Aims For Rare 4-Game Sweep

The four-game series was supposed to be an opportunity for the American League East-leading New York Yankees to “bury” their arch-rivals in the pennant race, as Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious perhaps unadvisedly put it ahead of the series, per NBC Sports. Instead, the rival Red Sox have turned the tables, dominating the Bronx Bombers over the first three games, starting with a 19-5 blowout on Thursday. In doing so, they have given themselves a renewed — if still long-shot — chance to win their fourth consecutive AL East title. The Red Sox will go for a rare four-game sweep in the series finale that will live stream from Fenway.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball Sunday Night game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:05 p.m. Pacific at the 37,700-seat Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, July 28.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Monday morning, July 30. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Monday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

The Red Sox give themselves perhaps their best chance to polish off the sweep by sending lefty ace Chris Sale to the mound on Sunday. Over his last two starts, Sale appears to have reversed his season-long struggles, as NESN reports, putting in a pair of six-inning outings against the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, winning both while fanning 12 and 10 respectively.

With Friday’s 9-5 win, the Red Sox edged past Tampa Bay into second place in the AL East, the highest position of the season since March 29 for the defending World Series champions, per Baseball Reference. But a win in Sunday lifts them to seven games behind the suddenly faltering Yankees, whose pitching has now allowed at least five runs in the team’s last eight games — though New York has won three of those games anyway.

New York counters Sale with 26-year-old righty Domingo Germán, whose 12-2 record gives him the league’s best winning percentage, despite a mediocre 4.03 ERA. In perhaps a warning sign against the Red Sox bats, Germán has only allowed 18 home runs, per BR. That’s one every five innings. The Red Sox have already hit nine round-trippers over the first three games of the series.

Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the finale to the four-game New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox series, log in to ESPN.com, the streaming service offered by ESPN. ESPN.com is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

One way to watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game with a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Yanks-Sox game in Boston live stream for free.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Sunday Night Baseball showdown will be carried by BT Sport and may be accessed inside the U.K. only. In Canada, SportsNet will stream the Game.

To watch the Yankees-Red Sox live stream in Japan, Australia, and other countries around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or annual subscription fee.