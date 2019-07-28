Nina Agdal Dons A White Swimsuit For A Fashionable Hike

Nina Agdal shared a new series of three photos that were apparently taken for Hamptons Magazine. The update has been liked over 16,000 times so far, and featured Nina in a white swimsuit with a flowy coverup.

All three photos were taken in the same location, which featured a narrow road with wild brush and trees on the side. Nina sported a white one-piece with thin straps. The top was structured, with two seams running down the front.

Agdal also wore a flowy coverup, which had a plaid pattern with black squares. It had long sleeves, and fell all the way down to the ground.

The model also wore a pair of white, strappy sandals, and appeared to go jewelry-free for a simple yet chic look.

“Love the dress,” complimented a fan, while someone else joked, “Totally appropriate hiking gear.”

Others also played off Nina’s captions, which talked about going hiking but still being fashionable.

“An entirely new meaning of ‘take a hike,'” said a follower.

Fans also complimented the model in various ways.

“I see a rare Butterfly [sic],” noted an Instagram user, as they likely alluded to the model herself, while someone else said, “The Ultimate Summer Vibe…[sic]”

“Too much to handle,” and “Definition of beautiful” were two more compliments that were sent Agdal’s way.

Take a hike. But make it fashion. @hamptonsmag ????

Prior to this update, Nina shared another photo four days ago. She joked in the captions about her cheesy smile, and wore an off-the-shoulder dress. The ensemble was in leopard-print, and featured ruffles at the top. She also cinched her waist with a brown belt, which had a “u” shaped gold buckle.

“Love this belt, where is it from?” asked a curious fan.

Others complimented Nina on her choice of footwear.

“Killing the white chucks,” they said.

In addition, Nina wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail, with her hair done in tight curls. She wore a thin, collar-style necklace and held a straw-colored clutch in her right hand. Her bright pink nail polish popped in the photo.

Behind the model, you could see a garden and bright green lawn.

Fans seemed to like the photo, and complimented Nina on many different accounts.

“You always have that cheesysmile [sic],” added another, as they followed the comment with a series of emojis, including a butterfly emoji, as it was meant to be a compliment.

“U look like Kia gerbert [sic],” commented an Instagram user, while someone else noted, “Beauty is not the face; beauty is the light in the heart. Pure sunshine.”