Nina Agdal Dons A White Swimsuit For A Fashionable Hike

Nina Agdal shared a new series of three photos that were apparently taken for Hamptons Magazine. The update has been liked over 16,000 times so far, and featured Nina in a white swimsuit with a flowy coverup.

All three photos were taken in the same location, which featured a narrow road with wild brush and trees on the side. Nina sported a white one-piece with thin straps. The top was structured, with two seams running down the front.

Agdal also wore a flowy coverup, which had a plaid pattern with black squares. It had long sleeves, and fell all the way down to the ground.

The model also wore a pair of white, strappy sandals, and appeared to go jewelry-free for a simple yet chic look.

“Love the dress,” complimented a fan, while someone else joked, “Totally appropriate hiking gear.”

Others also played off Nina’s captions, which talked about going hiking but still being fashionable.

“An entirely new meaning of ‘take a hike,'” said a follower.

Fans also complimented the model in various ways.

“I see a rare Butterfly [sic],” noted an Instagram user, as they likely alluded to the model herself, while someone else said, “The Ultimate Summer Vibe…[sic]”

“Too much to handle,” and “Definition of beautiful” were two more compliments that were sent Agdal’s way.

Prior to this update, Nina shared another photo four days ago. She joked in the captions about her cheesy smile, and wore an off-the-shoulder dress. The ensemble was in leopard-print, and featured ruffles at the top. She also cinched her waist with a brown belt, which had a “u” shaped gold buckle.

“Love this belt, where is it from?” asked a curious fan.

Others complimented Nina on her choice of footwear.

“Killing the white chucks,” they said.

In addition, Nina wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail, with her hair done in tight curls. She wore a thin, collar-style necklace and held a straw-colored clutch in her right hand. Her bright pink nail polish popped in the photo.

Behind the model, you could see a garden and bright green lawn.

Fans seemed to like the photo, and complimented Nina on many different accounts.

“You always have that cheesysmile [sic],” added another, as they followed the comment with a series of emojis, including a butterfly emoji, as it was meant to be a compliment.

“U look like Kia gerbert [sic],” commented an Instagram user, while someone else noted, “Beauty is not the face; beauty is the light in the heart. Pure sunshine.”