Kelly Rowland Says Destiny’s Child Reunion Is Not On The Group’s ‘Radar’

Bad news for Destiny’s Child fans.

Singer Kelly Rowland claims that the “Bills Bills Bills” group will not be staging a musical reunion any time soon. The group disbanded in 2005 and all three of its members — Beyoncé, Rowland, and Michelle Williams — embarked on solo careers.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer told Us Weekly earlier in the week that the trio hasn’t spoken about getting back together.

“We haven’t talked about it. It hasn’t been on our radar. Everybody’s, like, basically doing their own projects right now and we’re just supporting each other.”

Fans of the singer will be getting new music from her, though. Rowland is currently working on her fifth studio album, her first since 2013’s Talk a Good Game. The “Dilemma” singer released a preview of what’s to come on her new album in May with her The Kelly Rowland Edition EP.

Rowland said that after the birth of her son in 2014, she had a hard time getting back into the right mindset to record another album.

“It was really me trying to find a mojo, if I’m being honest,” she said. “After I had my son, which was in 2014, I felt like I kinda had to find that flow again for me. And after that, it’s literally been [me] just overthinking it, if I’m being completely honest.”

Although the group originally went their separate ways almost 15 years ago, there have been reunions over the years.

Most recently, the trio reunited at the premiere of The Lion King on July 9. Beyoncé stars in the film as the voice of Nala and also recently released the track “Spirit” from the film. Rowland and Williams supported Beyoncé at the premiere, and the three of them were photographed together at the event.

Prior to that, the group reunited for a medley of songs when Beyoncé headlined Coachella in 2018. According to Rolling Stone, the trio performed “Say my Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Solider” during Beyoncé’s 24-song set.

The group released their last single, “Nuclear,” in 2013 and that same year Rowland and Williams joined Beyoncé at her Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show to sing “Bootylicious,” “Independent Woman: Part 1” and Beyoncé’s solo track “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).”

While Destiny’s Child might not be heading out on tour any time soon, Rowland is keeping busy.

As reported by Us Weekly, Rowland has partnered with Honey Nut Cheerios’ Happy Hearts program. It encourages people to make better health choices, something Rowland is prioritizing after her mother died in 2014 of cardiac arrest.