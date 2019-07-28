Snooki Polizzi Bashed On Instagram, Claps Back At Haters

Jersey Shore star Snooki Polizzi recently shared a photo of herself and many followers are not happy about it. According to People, they bashed Snooki for the photo, but she’s clapping back and explaining what she thinks about the situation.

Originally, Snooki posted a photo of herself drinking wine while feeding her baby boy, Angelo Lavalla. In the caption, she talked about how this is life with a newborn and two other children. She also added some hashtags about how she’s a good mom.

In the photo, she’s drinking the glass of wine while holding up her baby’s bottle with her face in a clear — but questionable — act of multi-tasking. Surprisingly, several moms commented on the post, supporting Snooki and her decision to drink while feeding her baby.

“Im feelin this one,” one person wrote.

“This speaks to me on so many volumes #mylife,” someone else commented.

“That’s multitasking at its finest! Cheers girl!” another fan added.

Mommy shamers did show up, though, and brought up a good point. They reminded Snooki that she should not be drinking while also breastfeeding.

“You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby,” one person pointed out in the comment section of the post.

Snooki, however, isn’t letting those people get away with judging her. On another comment, she responded saying that she needs the wine to stay sane and she also does what she needs to do to clean her milk afterward. She did not elaborate on how she does that, though.

“You’re not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids,” she wrote. “I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live.”

Snooki’s three kids are Giovanna Lavalla, who is 4-years-old, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, who is 6-years-old, and her 8-week-old baby, Angelo.

Snooki often takes to Instagram to share photos of her children. She recently posted a sweet throwback photo of herself on Instagram with two of her children asleep on her lap while they all ride a plane. She captioned that photo “##TBT to mom life.” She included the praying emoji and the fire emoji at the end of the caption.

Of course, that photo got a lot of positive feedback as fans talked about how being a mom at that stage is the best feeling in the world and how she should enjoy it while she can.