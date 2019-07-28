Camila Coelho Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini

Camila Coelho headed to Cuixmala, Mexico with her fellow Revolve models recently. And the brand shared a photo of Camila yesterday, which showed her lounging in a tiny, black bikini.

The model lay on top of a red cushion, which was laid on the ground in front of the pool. Camila posed on her stomach, and appeared to be in the middle of looking at a magazine. She propped herself with with her elbows, and gave a flirty look. She wore her sunglasses halfway down her nose, and wore her hair pulled back in a half up, half down hairstyle.

Coelho’s bare derriere was visible, thanks to the thong-cut style of the bikini bottoms. She also wore a silver necklace, along with bracelets and rings. Her white nail polish popped, and matched the white stripe on her sunglasses.

Beside the model, you could see a straw purse and a brimmed hat. It seemed to perfectly capture the spirit of summer, with the ocean and the sandy beach visible in the backdrop.

Fans raved about the photo in the comments section.

“Missing this,” noted Camila, who stopped by with her nostalgic comment.

“Ugh such a babe!” exclaimed another.

Other followers were loving the swimsuit.

“Love a good LBB [Little Black Bikini],” stated an Instagram user, while someone else agreed, saying, “Can never go wrong with a black bikini. Accessories will take care of the rest. Looking gorgeous as usual.”

Meanwhile, Camila is keeping her fans updated on her personal Instagram page. Three days ago, she shared a photo of herself wearing just towels, and noted that she was enjoying some down time.

And even if it were her down time, Camila’s look was polished. The first shot showed her sitting down in front of a lush, tropical backdrop. She wore a towel in her hair, and wrapped another one to cover up her body. She cradled a cup in her hands, and looked over her right shoulder at the camera. Camila smiled slightly for the shot.

Loading...

Coelho’s makeup included a small cat eye, deep red lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. In addition, she wore a pair of earrings with blue, white and red accents.

“Princess jasmine [sic],” suggested a fan, who seemed to think the model bears a resemblance to the popular animated character.

“Stunning! Enjoy a well deserved break,” noted another, while someone else complimented, “How do you make looking HOT so COOL.”