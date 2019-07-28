Gabrielle Union Looks Flawless In Bold Pink Print Dress

Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, recently got all dolled up to attend a fundraiser in Malibu, California. The celebrity duo attended HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala, and Union made sure to share some sizzling snaps of the two of them ready to walk the red carpet.

For the occasion, Union opted to wear a stunning strapless dress that featured vibrant shades of hot pink, sapphire blue and lime green. The maxi dress itself had a fairly simple silhouette, hugging Union’s upper body and flowing delicately down to the ground. However, the vibrant shades were stunning with Union’s complexion and jet black hair, and the whole look was perfect for a summer event.

Union wore her hair in long braids, and kept her makeup fairly neutral and classic.

She shared one snap of herself posing with a huge smile in front of a lush garden packed with greenery, and another shot where she served up a little more attitude. In the second shot, Union placed one hand on her hip in a sassy pose. She opted to accessorize with a bright neon green clutch, which was visible in the second snap. Based on the quadruple Instagram update, Union was clearly feeling herself in the bold look.

She also made sure to include a snap that featured her husband, who attended the gala with her. The color palette on Wade’s outfit was a lot more subdued, and he rocked a navy double-breasted suit with navy pants. However, he added his own bit of flair to the look by rocking no shirt under the jacket, some gold accessories, and a pair of sunglasses. The gala dress code likely wasn’t too formal, as Wade paired the look with running shoes rather than dress shoes.

Union finished off her update by sharing yet another angle of herself in the stunning pink dress, absolutely glowing.

Her followers loved the snaps, and the post received over 111,000 likes in just 15 hours. Her fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“She came to WERK” one fan said.

“I need that dress,” another fan added.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete commented on the post with a series of heart emoji.

The gala was for the HollyRod Foundation, which was founded by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, Rodney Peete. According to the HollyRod Foundation, the duo decided to start the organization after their eldest son was diagnosed with autism.