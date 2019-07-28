Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Bikini Photo Earns Praise From Mom Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini body is being ogled all over the internet, and her mother, Kris Jenner, loves it.

Over the weekend, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a racy new bikini photo of herself from her family vacation to Corsica.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen rocking a tiny yellow bikini, which flaunts her long, lean legs, curvy booty, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Kourt sits on a large rock as she poses for the camera with a smile on her face. She has a pair of googles on her head and her long, dark hair pulled back behind her.

The sexy photo gained a ton of comments on the social media platform from her critics, who called out any imperfection they saw, or deemed the picture inappropriate. It also brought out many of her adoring fans, who took to the comments to call her cute and sexy.

However, Kardashian’s biggest fans seemed to be her mother, Kris Jenner, who wrote “GORGEOUS” in all caps with multiple yellow heart emoji to add emphasis. The comment gained nearly 1,000 likes by other followers, as the photo itself earned over 945,000 likes in the first 24-hours after it was posted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — were photographed by the paparazzi on Monday as they were at the airport heading off on their family vacation. Kourtney wore a pair of tight black leggings, which showed off her legs and backside, and added comfort while on the flight. She also wore a sheer, white, long-sleeved shirt that allowed her lingerie to peek through for all to see.

Loading...

Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason, wore a white t-shirt and black track pants, while her daughter Penelope donned leather leggings and a blue top. The reality star’s youngest child, Reign, matched his older brother in black track pants and a white t-shirt. All three kids rocked bright white sneakers with their looks.

Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, didn’t appear to be going along with the family for their vacation. However, the pair have gone on trips with the kids since their break up. Kardashian and Disick have even asked Scott’s current girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, to come along on a couple of the trips for the sake of the kids.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on social media.