Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Leans On An Unexpected Person

On The Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal that Billy is spiraling out of control, and somehow during his time of need, Billy leans on Sharon instead of Victoria or a professional.

For weeks, Billy (Jason Thompson) has had nightmares about Delia, and he is even hearing her voice. It is to the point that Billy believes Delia is haunting him, and he thinks that his daughter will not be able to rest as long as Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive. There are many theories as to who is behind this psychological torture that Billy is enduring. Could Adam, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), or Kevin (Greg Rikaart) be trying to make Billy go crazy? For now, Billy believes that he is losing his mind.

According to SheKnows Soaps, instead of a professional, Billy is leaning on Sharon (Sharon Case) and telling her about his dreams of Delia. Billy is another person in Genoa City who wants Sharon to stop siding with Adam, and since Sharon cannot seem to tear herself away from her ex-husband, it is a bit odd that Billy chooses to confide in her about his descent into madness. Sharon lets Billy know about her breakup with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) over Adam, and Billy agrees with Rey.

When Sharon realizes that Billy isn’t sleeping at all, he tells Sharon that his life is a constant nightmare. Every single night when he tries to sleep, Billy searches for Delia and tries to save her, but night after night, Billy is too late. It is like reliving the night Delia died over and over again in a neverending cycle of torture. Despite his serious issues, Billy tells Sharon that he would rather talk to her about things than an actual therapist, which could be a recipe for disaster, since Billy seems to need some help moving past things.

Sharon is coming to a crossroads. Adam is causing issues for the people in Sharon’s life, and she still cannot seem to cut him out. There are still some feelings between Sharon and Adam, and she is falling for him all over again despite his bad behavior. Rey sees it, and he refuses to be the person she uses to hide her feelings for Adam. Will Sharon lose everything over Adam?

As for Billy, he’s irresponsible in not trying to get professional help for his problems. Billy risks losing his newly found happiness with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and their children if he’s unable to figure things out soon.