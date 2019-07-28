Doutzen Kroes Sizzles In Topless Black And White Shot

Though she no longer walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret in their annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, or stars in their campaigns, Doutzen Kroes still knows how to bring some major sex appeal in front of the camera.

The gorgeous model recently shared a shot from her vacation with her 6.1 million Instagram followers. Rather than sharing a standard bikini shot, however, she opted to amp things up by posting a snap of herself completely topless.

The snap was in black and white, which gave the whole image more of an artistic vibe. The background of the shot was also pitch black, putting the focus solely on Kroes and her beauty. Kroes had her hair damp and slicked back, and the shot was taken from the side, which highlighted her incredible bone structure and profile. She didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, but her luscious lips and long lashes looked gorgeous.

Though she was topless and had her bare back and some of her side on display, followers couldn’t actually see anything R-rated on the Dutch model. She clutched a towel that covered up all the NSFW parts, and the tantalizing photo had her fans drooling. Kroes added a very simple caption that just explained to her fans that she was on vacation.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing snap, and the picture quickly racked up over 7,500 likes in just 15 minutes.

The serious and artistic vibe of the shot is much different from the previous pictures she’s posted on vacation. Yesterday, Kroes shared an adorable snap with a friend, which featured the two of them on a beach with the waves visible in the background. The sun was shining and they both looked naturally stunning with no makeup and wet hair.

Loading...

Kroes also shared a cheeky video that had a close-up of her face where she rocked a pair of retro white-framed sunglasses. Kroes’ own face was stationary, but there was a graphic of roses playing in the lenses of the sunglasses for a fun summer shot.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kroes shared her beauty philosophy, which explains her positive attitude and constant smile.