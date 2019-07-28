Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Gym Body Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee’s fitness-centric snaps just keep coming. The Teen Mom 3 alum may be set to return to the MTV franchise via appearances on Teen Mom OG, per The Inquisitr, but this gym nut is unlikely to be giving up her love of the active lifestyle. The 24-year-old has taken to Instagram for another set of workout photos – suffice to say that this fitness model and bikini competitor knows her way around a gym.

On Saturday, Mackenzie updated her Instagram, as the mother-of-three shared three photos of herself with husband Josh McKee. The couple appeared to be raring to go as they posed during their sweat session – they also seemed dressed for the occasion.

Mackenzie was nothing short of impressive in a tiny black sports bra paired with tight shorts. The star had her jaw-dropping abs on full display, although fans also got a view of the blonde’s toned legs, built arms, and sculpted shoulders. Josh was looking a touch sweatier than his wife as he struck a shirtless pose in a pair of white sweatpants. The two appeared the perfect workout duo, although fans of Mackenzie will know that training is somewhat of a family deal under her roof.

A pumped caption from Mackenzie sent fans some enthusiasm for a “challenge” that fans should watch out for next month.

Mackenzie’s fitness journey seems to have taken her from amateur workout queen to pro model. The star’s Instagram bio confirms her “fitness model” status, although fans familiar with McKee will already know that she’s been in competition mode of late. Mackenzie spent much of June gearing up for a bikini competition that saw her oiled-up as she flaunted her rippling muscles in a red-and-white two-piece.

Mackenzie seemed more than willing to share her experience of the event via social media, although fans did suggest she may have been suffering from a little low self-esteem. An Instagram update straight from the competition sent fans a caption that mentioned “fat” alongside the star’s Type 1 diabetes.

“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show”

Despite a few hiccups and the auto-immune disease that’s a daily battle for Mackenzie, the event seemed to have gone well.

Mackenzie and Josh are parents to three children named Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow the star’s Instagram.