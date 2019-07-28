Sara Sampaio Rocks An Untied Bikini Top On Instagram

Sara Sampaio was spotted on Maxim’s Instagram feed earlier today, and she gave a smoldering look while rocking a black bikini.

The photo showed the model sitting on the ground, as she braced herself with her arms behind her. She looked over at the camera with her hair falling in her face. Meanwhile, her black bikini top was untied, as the left strap fell down her arm.

Sara’s toned midriff was on full display, and she had water droplets all over her body. Her makeup was simple yet effective, and included a hint of eye shadow. She also sported a glossy lipstick.

The photo has been liked over 7,500 times, and was geo-tagged in Miami Beach, Florida.

“You can’t post enough pictures of this woman,” stated a follower, while another said, “Beautiful hot and spicy.”

Another fan seemed to like the way the lighting was done for the photo.

“And the sun loves you Back! [sic]” they exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Sampaio shared some good news with her fans on her personal Instagram feed. She posted a series of ten photos, announcing that they were taken for Marie Claire Italia. The shoot showed Sara in a huge array of outfits and settings, and her fans were definitely feeling the vibe.

While Sara had plenty of photos to choose as the main image, she opted for a portrait of herself. The photo showed her wearing a black strapless dress. It fit her curves snugly, and appeared to have a low, scoop back.

The model also sported a furry red hat that was eye-catching. It had a small brim, along with a pin that adorned it. She posed in front of a wooden wall, and leaned forward slightly. Sara tilted her head slightly to her left, and gave a sultry pout. While her eye makeup was done simply, her lips popped, thanks to a glossy lipstick in a deep, purplish hue.

“I just want to know what lipstick you are wearing,” said a fan, who was likely referring to the first photo of the set.

Others sent their congratulations and compliments on the shoot as a whole.

Loading...

“You look splendid!!!!” exclaimed a follower, and someone else noted, “These photos are absolutely magnificent what a gorgeous shoot!”

“I wish I could find a big framed poster of you so that I could fall asleep looking at you every night,” admitted an Instagram fan.

While it may be difficult to get a copy of the Italian magazine in the United States, fans can at least enjoy these sneak peek previews for now.