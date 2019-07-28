‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Instagram Picture With ‘Chocolate Sister’ Cynthia Bailey

Kenya Moore is headed back where she belongs, and fans are getting a revealing glimpse of the reality television star with pal Cynthia Bailey.

As she prepares for her return to television as part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, Moore shared an Instagram picture of herself alongside Bailey with the caption “chocolate sisters.” Moore showed off plenty of cleavage in a low cut white top, while Bailey wore an equally revealing black tank top for the racy snap.

The picture was a big hit with fans awaiting Moore’s return to television after not appearing on the Bravo reality show last season. As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Kenya was unable to agree to financial terms to appear in Season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but made a brief surprise appearance near the end that teased her full return for the upcoming Season 12.

Fans missed a lot while Kenya Moore was gone. The report noted that Bravo executives were mad that Kenya and beau Marc Daly ran off and got married “without telling them,” and Kenya then went through a difficult pregnancy that was filled with health concerns.

Through it all, Kenya said she was disappointed not to share the big developments with fans.

“I was disappointed [not to be on the show again],” she told People last year. “It broke my heart but with all the stress, I don’t know how I could have done it.”

Loading...

But Kenya Moore is now making a big return, with rumors that she will play a big part in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. As Hollywood Life reported, there are rumors that viewers will see some drama between Kenya and NeNe Leakes over the course of the season. The report noted that Kenya and Porsha Williams will be teaming up to oppose NeNe in what sounds to be some made-for-television drama.

“Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore seem to be making a pact and teaming up together to take on Nene Leakes during RHOA filming. They both feel this will not only make Nene angry and upset, but it will be a driving force for Porsha’s story line, beside’s everything going on with Dennis (McKinley),” a source told the outlet.

Until the debut of Real Housewives of Atlanta later this year, fans who want to get their fix of Kenya Moore can keep an eye on her Instagram page for more revealing snaps and appearances from her fellow Housewives.