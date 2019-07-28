Watch AC Milan Vs. SL Benfica Live Stream: International Champions Cup Match, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

AC Milan prepare for what they hope will be a comeback season as they face Portuguese champions SL Benfica in an International Champions Cup preseason showdown.

After a disappointing 2018-2019 season that saw the Rossoneri finish out of the UEFA Champions League qualification places in Serie A, AC Milan got their preseason off to sluggish start, going goalless in a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich earlier this week, in an International Champions Cup match. On Sunday, however, Milan get to face a team in SL Benfica that they have beaten four times without a defeat in six competitive European matches, according to 90Min.com. The squad under new coach Marco Giampaolo sees the return of several previously injured players to face the Portuguese champions, and the game looks like it should produce goals, as the match will live stream from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup clash on Sunday, pitting 18-time Italian Serie A champions AC Milan against 37-time Portuguese Primeira Liga winners SL Benfica, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 65,878-seat Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, July 28. That start time will be noon Pacific, 1 p.m. Central.

In Portugal, kickoff will take place at 8 p.m. WesternEuropean Summer Time on Sunday, while in Italy, kickoff comes at 9 p.m. Central European Summit Time. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set also 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. on Monday, July 29, Japan Standard Time.

The new AC Milan boss has already received praise from his star attacker Fabio Borini, who believes that the more wide-open style of play under Giampaolo will take the team into a more “modern” era, according to SportsStar.

“The coach’s ideas are different and more complex, but also more fun and engaging for us players,” Borini said, comparing Giampaolo to the now-departed Gennaro Gattuso, who resigned after last season’s fifth-place finish. “There isn’t a desire to wait for the opposition, we want to get at them from the beginning until the end instead.

But Borini, according to transfer rumors circulating over the weekend, may not be around to enjoy the new style much longer. According to a report bye Sports Lens, English Premier League side Newcastle United may now be preparing a bid for the 28-year-old, who could be on the market as Milan attempt to add funds for future transfers.

AC Milan forward Fabio Borini may be on his way too Newcastle United. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Sunday AC Milan vs. SL Benfica International Champions Cup preseason showdown, log in to ESPN.com for the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN2, which airs the preseason clash, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

To watch the AC Milan vs. SL Benfica preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Rossoneri vs. Águias preseason match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, while in Portugal, Sport TV 1 streams the game, as will Sport Italia Football in Italy.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the AC Milan vs. SL Benfica International Champions Cup match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.