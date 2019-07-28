Armie Hammer Posts Video Of Son Sucking His Toes And Twitter Loses It

On Saturday, actor Armie Hammer was trending on Twitter, but not for the reason you might think.

According to Us Weekly, the Call Me by Your Name actor posted a short video to his Instagram Stories that had fans taking to Twitter to discuss it.

In the video, Hammer’s 2-year-old son Ford can be seen sucking on his father’s toes. The caption read, “this happened for a solid seven minutes… #footfetishonfleek.”

In the video taken by Hammer’s wife, actress Elizabeth Chambers, she can be heard saying, “this is not normal.”

Shortly after posting the clip, Hammer, who has 1.7 million Instagram followers, started trending on Twitter as his fans had a lot to say about the video.

Many fans thought the short clip was cute and defended the actor, saying that babies chew on weird stuff all the time and compared it to sucking on a pacifier. Meanwhile, while others had a problem with the hashtag the actor added.

Chambers later took to Perez Hilton’s Instagram post about the video to speak out about the backlash.

“”It wasn’t seven minutes…more like five seconds,” she said. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

Even after her comment, Hilton’s followers were not impressed. One commenter said she could see a visit from Child Protective Services in the family’s future, while many others commented that the video was disgusting.

Hammer hasn’t taken to his social media to respond to the backlash yet and the video is no longer viewable on his Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Hammer has posted about his children online. The actor routinely posts sweet photos of his daughter Harper and son Ford. In one post, he took to Instagram and shared a photo of his daughter after she applied her own sunscreen, and in another Instagram share, he shared an image she drew of the Eiffel Tower that looks suspiciously like a part of the male anatomy.

Meanwhile, Hammer will be appearing on the big screen in 2020 with the upcoming film Dreamland. The film follows different stories in the opioid world and also stars Luke Evans, Evangeline Lily, Gary Oldman, and Michelle Rodriguez.

Hammer is currently filming an adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca, in which he plays Maxim de Winter opposite Lily James.