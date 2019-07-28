Kylie Jenner Shows Off Legs In Tight Leather Pants And Neon Heels

Kylie Jenner hit the town in a pretty sexy outfit the other night. The 21-year-old star rocked leather pants and neon heels, according to Hollywood Life, as Kylie showed off her amazing legs and tiny waist for everyone to see.

As reported, Kylie and her friend and fellow model Sofia Richie went to Hollywood for a night on the town together. The two were seen going to the Nice Guy restaurant together and they looked amazing doing it. Kylie wore her hair shoulder-length, dark and in a fun half-ponytail. On top, she wore a tight black shirt, which she tucked it into skin-tight leather pants. She completed the look with unique, neon-green heels. Her look was chic but fun and she totally pulled it off.

Sofia joined Kylie for the food and looked just as great. She went for a different look with a long snakeskin jacket. She also wore tight black pants but wore a white shirt tucked in instead of the black Kylie chose. She finished off the look with some chic black shoes and pulled her blonde hair into a ponytail.

The new photos were published just days after Kylie and Sofia went on a girls’ trip together to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin. Kylie posted the whole thing on Instagram, revealing they had Kylie Skin-branded everything. This includes drinks, towels, and even clothes to wear on the plane. The plane even had a Kylie Skin logo on it.

According to Us Weekly, Kylie and Sofia have been in the same group of friends forever, but they are actually able to be friends now. This comes with the fact that Kourtney Kardashian, her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and Scott’s current girlfriend Sofia are on good terms with each other at the present.

“They’ve gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down,” a source said. “Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again.”

Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia are even able to vacation together and went on a trip together earlier this year.

Kylie and Sofia frequently post photos on Instagram and they always look like they are having fun as they model and pose together. Us Weekly also noted that since the two have become better friends, it has helped with Sofia’s acceptance into the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family.”