Christina Milian Makes Surprise Baby Announcement On Instagram While Rocking Unzipped Jeans

Christina Milian surprised her fans today with a baby announcement. She and her partner, Matt Pokora, broke the news on Instagram with a photo.

The picture that Christina chose showed her standing with her left arm around Matt. She smiled widely, and wore a white sports bra with blue trim. Her jeans were left unbuttoned. Meanwhile, Matt also looked happy, and held a photo of a sonogram with his left hand. He placed his hand strategically, so that the photo of the baby lined up to Milian’s stomach.

Pokora placed his right hand around Milian’s waist, as she placed her right hand on his hand.

Fans are flooding the comments section with their congratulations for the happy couple.

“Omg congrats you two are so cute,” said a fan, while another asked, “Ohhh cuttyyyyyy [sic] how many months are you?”

“This baby is going to be stunning,” predicted a follower.

Others sent their best wishes for the pregnancy and for the birth of the baby.

“Sending love & positive energy! May you have a healthy & beautiful baby,” said an Instagram fan, while another person said, “That’s crazy I was just saying to myself that you need another child now.”

Matt also shared a photo of their baby announcement to his Instagram page. He chose a photo that was a variation of Christina’s, and used a black-and-white filter for the shot.

With that being said, Christina is known for being a prolific person, with singing, acting and entrepreneurship all playing a part in her life. So it may not be a huge surprise to fans that a baby isn’t the only thing that’s brewing in her near future.

The singer’s second newest post showed Christina wearing a blue and white tank top. She also sported a blue scarf in her hair. The photo promoted a new movie on Netflix, which will be available on August 29. It’s called “Falling Inn Love.”

“Yes! [sic] Back at it again with the movies,” said a fan, while others promised to watch the show, saying, “Can’t wait to watch it! You look gorgeous.”

Others noted her seemingly amazing time management skills.

“Congrats Christina.. have no idea where you get all the time,” noted a follower, while someone else joked, “I wanna be in the next one.”

Meanwhile, some of Milian’s fans were distracted by her vibrant looks.

“Ugh you do not age!!!” said an Instagram user, and someone else added, “When she ages like fine wine.”