Amber Heard Shows Off Killer Figure In Sexy White Swimsuit

Amber Heard is living her best life in Italy.

The 33-year-old is currently yachting around Europe, and she most recently visited the Amalfi Coast of Italy. According to the Daily Mail, the blonde bombshell was overseas attending the Giffoni Film Festival. At the event, the actress was honored with the prestigious Experience Award for her service to film and charity. Following the shindig, she enjoyed some rest and relaxation on a gorgeous yacht.

In the photos that were shared by the publication, Heard looked absolutely amazing as she alternated her time sunning on the yacht with taking dips in the ocean. The front of the NSFW swimsuit plunged low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. She left little to the imagination in the skintight suit, which showcased her toned abs as it clung to her body. The back of the ensemble also left little to be desired as it cut across her derriere, showing off her rear end.

The model appeared to be makeup-free in most of the photos, wearing her long, blonde locks down and wet and accessorizing the look with a number of gold necklaces, a bracelet, and a few rings on her finger. Heard also took a few turns diving off of the back platform of the boat and was all smiles in many of the images.

Additionally, the new series of photos came amid news that the drama between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp is heating up once again.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Depp is now accusing Amber of violence against him when the two got into a heated argument in March of 2015. According to the report, the famous couple each played a role in the altercation with the actress allegedly throwing a bottle of alcohol at Depp, which almost completely cut off his finger. Additionally, the actor claimed that Heard put out a cigarette on his cheek. As fans know, Amber wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post back in December 2018, claiming that she was the victim of domestic abuse.

“I live in fear that Johnny will return to the residence unannounced to terrorize me, physically and emotionally,” Heard said when filing the restraining order against him.

That’s when Johnny counter-filed a lawsuit against her.

“Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence,'” the actor’s lawsuit read.

It seems as though the battle of the exes could go on for quite some time.