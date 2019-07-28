‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Reveals Shocking First

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott, who portrays the Newman family matriarch, Nikki Newman, recently revealed a shocking first for her.

Scott took to Instagram to share some pictures of her Friday morning, and she revealed that she ordered her very first cup of coffee in her life! The actress had also undergone cataract surgery, and she was on her way to a post-operation checkup, so she wore dark glasses that wrapped around her eyes.

For many people, the day does not start without one (or 5) cups of coffee, so it is surprising to many fans to learn that Scott, a 40-year veteran of Y&R, had not ordered a cup of joe at a restaurant until Friday morning. For all these years, the actress has had early morning calls for filming at the show, and many wondered how she made it through without a little caffeine jolt.

“Wow 1st cup of coffee ever! With all those early mornings on set how in the hell did you open your eyes?” asked one follower.

Scott’s post also showed a so-called side of bacon, which she called a side of “pig” instead. The picture showed a piece of bacon that was more than an inch thick and hung off the plate. Ordering bacon and receiving that plate would be quite the shock.

Fans also wished the actress well on her recovery from the eye surgery.

On Twitter, the actress recently announced, “My book will be released in Summer 2020!”

Fans were thrilled to hear the news, and Scott said that she will go on a book tour complete with signings in several cities. Scott’s on-screen love, Victor Newman actor Eric Braeden, released a book in 2017 that was well received by viewers, and no doubt fans will love reading about the actress’s life too.

On the show, Victor and Nikki recently got away from Genoa City for a relaxing and romantic time together. During their trip, Victor let his wife know that he wants to quit the experimental treatment for his rare blood disease due to the side effects. Nikki encouraged her husband to continue fighting because she cannot imagine living in a world without him.

Although Nikki and Victor’s family is in chaos with their sons Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) fighting for custody of Christian, the couple has never been more solid and in love.

As for coffee, Nikki is occasionally at Genoa City’s coffee shop Crimson Lights, but the cups notoriously do not have coffee in them as viewers often notice.