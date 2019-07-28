MLB Trade Rumors: New York Yankees May Be Ready To Give Up Top Prospect To Land Noah Syndergaard

The New York Mets could be sending their ace uptown to the New York Yankees, but it would come at a big price tag for the crosstown rival.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, there are reports that the Mets are putting Jacob deGrom’s co-ace Noah Syndergaard on the trade block and have started listening to offers. There had long been rumors that the crosstown rival New York Yankees covet Syndergaard, but The Sporting News says it would come at a very high price for the Yanks.

The report noted that Jon Heyman speculated on his podcast Big Time Baseball that the Yankees would need to give up their top organizational prospects in order to land Syndergaard. The Sporting News took a crack at what that scenario might look like, speculating that the Yankees would need to send pitcher Deivi Garcia and another pitcher to the Mets in order to land Syndergaard.

As the Fansided blog Yanks Go Yard noted, Garcia has been climbing the list of MLB prospects, jumping from No. 61 when the season began all the way to No. 29 in a mid-July ranking. The 21-year-old pitcher shined in the Futures Game, throwing a scoreless inning. Garcia has worked his way up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and could be ready for an MLB debut later this year.

The report noted that the Yankees have let it be known that Garcia could be moved before the end of the season, and it’s likely that the Mets (or any other team looking to send a rental player to the Yankees) would seek Garcia in return.

Even at that high price, The Sporting News said it still might take more from the Yankees to entice the Mets.

One executive says Mets "are definitely trading" Noah Syndergaard ahead of the deadline, per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/1uIwcolA28 — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) July 27, 2019

“Again though, it will probably take someone else like Clint Frazier to be included, and even then, the Mets might not want to deal him to the Bronx,” the report noted.

The Mets would have a few advantages in negotiations with the Yankees. Syndergaard is actually under team control for another season, not becoming a free agent until after the 2020 season, and there has been speculation that the Mets may want to wait until the winter to shop him when the market may be more receptive. The Mets would also likely have a higher asking price for their in-town rival, similar to teams looking to swing trades with divisional rivals, as the team is likely wary about sending a star player to a Yankees team geared up for a World Series run.