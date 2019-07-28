Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reportedly Have ‘Zero Chance’ Of Fixing Friendship After Hangout With James Harden

It seems like there’s no hope for Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship to go back to the way it was.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO had seemingly been holding onto her friendship with Woods since she was seen with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson back in February. Shortly after the fallout, both Jenner and Woods continued to follow each other on social media. However, Hollywood Life reported that after Woods was spotted with Kardashian’s ex James Harden at a Houston bar on Friday, Jenner is reportedly not interested in having Woods as a friend again.

A source reportedly told the outlet that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was “so upset” to see her former bestie with another one of her sister’s exes. The source also reported that seeing Woods and Harden together was the “final straw” for her and was what inspired her to unfollow Woods on the photo-sharing app. The source also said that while Jenner considered Woods to be a “sister” in the past, she may be willing to let their relationship go for good.

“The Jordyn she [Jenner] knew would never do anything like this,” a source said. “Kylie absolutely wanted to send a message to Jordyn that there is absolutely zero chance for any sort of reconciliation at this point. She felt it was Jordyn’s way of saying she doesn’t care anymore. This was essentially Kylie’s mic drop.”

Woods and Harden were seen partying in the same booth at Houston’s Belle Station Bar. Harden and Kardashian dated in 2015, which the NBA star said in a Sports Illustrated interview was “the worst year of his life,” per BET.

“I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that,” he explained. “It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me.”

The SECNDNTURE CEO reportedly wasn’t seen canoodling with Harden, but it was still another act of betrayal to the Kardashian-Jenner family. During the Thompson scandal, Kardashian solely blamed Woods for the situation and for ruining her relationship with Thompson.

The news that Jenner unfollowed Woods began to swirl on Friday, July 26. According to People, the Kylie Skin founder follows 125 accounts herself, though she has 141 million followers. Once the outlet checked her following list, Woods’ name was noticeably absent.

Woods has yet to comment publicly about the ordeal. The model has been posting on Instagram since being seen with Harden.