Bella Hadid Wows In $375 ‘Sex Wax’ Monokini Poolside With Thonged Sister Gigi

Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi are back in the news. As The Daily Mail reports, the supermodel sisters are currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. The Mediterranean getaway appears to have come complete with luxury pool perks, plus some pretty high-end swimwear.

The Daily Mail‘s fashion-savvy report had identified 22-year-old Bella’s swimsuit from the model’s Instagram post – Bella seemed more than happy to share her sun-drenched moment with the platform. Bella’s unusual one-piece was edging its way towards bikini territory, however gold clasp ties ruled out a two-piece scenario. As The Daily Mail reports, the model’s super cut-out and colorful swimwear is from luxury Canadian brand SSENSE. The “Sex Wax” number dubbed a “monokini” by the newspaper retails for $375.

It looks like Bella was embracing her sisterly bond with 24-year-old Gigi. The pair wound up dancing poolside with Bella rocking the same “Sex Wax” piece and Gigi appearing to wear the neon orange two-piece documented by The Inquisitr yesterday. Followers of Gigi’s Instagram will already have spotted her thonged bikini, though. The model posted a stunning shot of herself rocking the skimpy look for her 48.8 million followers.

The poolside festivities may have shown these two sisters goofing around, but an occasion was being marked. The pair were celebrating their half-sister Alana turning 34-years-old.

With a power sibling status, Bella and Gigi make headlines wherever they are. These sisters may have hectic schedules separating them, but they will spend quality time together. Earlier this year, Bella and Gigi were papped in Italy as they enjoyed an al fresco bite with wine. The siblings also make semi-regular joint appearances over on their social media.

Harper’s Bazaar appeared to jump at the chance for a joint interview last year with a fun setup in which Gigi interview Bella. Gigi asked her younger sister to state something that fans might not necessarily know about her. Bella seemed happy to oblige with a response.

Loading...

“That I never go a day without smiling. People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look “bored” or “very nonchalant.” But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am. You’ve known me, of course, my whole life. And ever since I was a baby, I was always smiling.”

Fans wishing to see more of Bella and Gigi should follow the models’ Instagram accounts.