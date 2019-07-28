‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Get Married For Real In Vegas Three Years After First Wedding

The Bravo stars celebrated their official nuptials in Sin City after reportedly finding out their original wedding wasn't legit.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are officially married three years after they first tied the knot. The Vanderpump Rules stars had a wedding redo in Las Vegas after finding out they weren’t technically married, Us Weekly reported.

After obtaining a marriage license in Las Vegas last week, Tom and Katie reportedly made their union official with a Western-themed ceremony in Sin City. The wedding guests — including newlywed besties Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and pals Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and Lala Kent — wore cowboy attire to the event. The group also celebrated with a white cake that read “Congratulations” and later capped the night off at boss Lisa Vanderpump’s newly-opened Las Vegas lounge, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

While Bravo’s cameras documented Tom and Katie exchanging vows with Vanderpump as an officiant in a Northern California forest three years ago, the couple recently found out about a paperwork technicality that confirmed they weren’t legally married. An insider told Hollywood Life that after Jax and Brittany’s wedding, which was officiated by singer Lance Bass last month, Tom and Katie “did their homework and realized there was some kind of technicality where they weren’t officially married.”

“So this was a technicality wedding. Katie and Tom are totally committed and very by the books and decided to have fun with this and make a cast trip over it in Vegas where it kind of turned into a whole joke.”

The insider added that the marital mishap will be a memorable moment featured on the next season of Vanderpump Rules and that Tom and Katie are “really excited to put this behind them and move forward as a fully officially married couple again.” The source said the Bravo stars are laughing about the confusion and can’t believe it happened.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney said "I do" twice! Here's why they decided to have their second wedding ceremony in Vegas: https://t.co/zponCojMeW — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 28, 2019

Loading...

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked when Lance Bass dropped the bomb about Tom and Katie not being married while speaking on the Reality Bytes podcast with Rob Evers podcast earlier this month. In the interview, Bass dished that Vanderpump Rules stars were “actually not married,” despite their gorgeous wedding ceremony in Northern California three years ago.

Bass told the podcast the couple “didn’t send in their materials right so they are not married” and he called the mistake a “Total Schwartz.” The *NSYNC singer later apologized for blurting out Tom and Katie’s private news and said he didn’t realize it was a secret.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming Season 8 for Bravo.