Creator Of ‘The Wire’ Calls Donald Trump An ‘Empty-Suited, Race Hating Fraud’ After His Attack On Baltimore

David Simon is standing up for his city after a controversial attack from Donald Trump.

The creator of the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire slammed Trump as an “empty-suited, race hating fraud” after Trump’s unprompted attack on Congressman Elijah Cummings. Just minutes after Fox News aired a segment attacking Cummings for his criticism of the border situation and taking some shots at the district Cummings represents, Trump took to Twitter to launch an identical attack.

In a series of tweets Trump called the district among the worst in the United States, despite the district having the second-highest per capita income of all majority black districts in the country. Describing the Fox News segment that had just been broadcast, Trump claimed that the border is clean, efficient and well-run while claiming that the Baltimore district was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” adding that Baltimore is a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

The remarks drew widespread criticism, including many Baltimore representatives who spoke out against Trump’s remarks. Simon, a former Baltimore journalist who authored a series of books about the Baltimore police homicide department and crime in the city that spawned critically acclaimed series Homicide: Life on the Street and The Wire, was among those taking on Trump.

One for the alma mater. Well said, guys. https://t.co/cDpLWwqWB0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019

“If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself,” Simon wrote on Twitter just minutes after Trump’s post, one of the first to make a response to the president’s slam. He later added that Trump was a “simplistic, racist moron.”

Simon also shared an editorial from the Baltimore Sun that laid into Trump, calling him the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office. It went on to describe Trump as a “mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are ‘good people’ among murderous neo-Nazis.”

The editorial board also called out the racism implicit in Donald Trump’s attack, noting that the president fell back on his common “emotional and bigoted arguments” that he uses when attacking an African American lawmaker. Trump has been accused of launching particularly harsh attacks against African American critics while often ignoring similar comments from white people. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Trump’s Twitter attack used some telling language — he has only used the word “infested” when launching into attacks against people of color.