Britney Spears’ See-Through Mini Dress Launches Mega Debate As Fan Spots Tiny Detail

Britney Spears appears to have launched a debate. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram yesterday for a little selfie action as she showcased a cute yellow dress that she’d purchased at a well-known department store. The 37-year-old received positive feedback for flaunting her killer body in the tight lace number – fans will likely have noticed that parts of the dress’ upper were sheer.

With over 326,000 fans liking the singer’s update, it’s safe to say that Britney nailed this post. She did, however, spark a discussion after a fan question shot up the comments section.

“How does her cellphone change in every post?” the fan asked.

Over 197 users liked the comment and just under 50 individuals took the time to jump in and reply.

“Celebs usually have multiple phones. Paris Hilton has, like, 8 iphones….” one fan replied.

Then again, it appeared that not everyone was in agreement with the remark.

“I see the same iPhone. I don’t know what Britney you are following,” a user stated.

For the most part, though, the consensus seemed to be that this star is wealthy enough to own many electronics. One fan wrote that if they had Britney’s budget, they would do just that. Others took a more amusing route by quoting Britney’s “Work” lyrics.

Some users also opined that she changes phones for security, with one fan convinced that the star’s “guards” had something to do with the apparent changing phone situation. Similar thoughts were echoed by a fan mentioning the star’s “handlers.”

Britney has been making headlines of late. The star and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, rocked up to the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood recently with resulting engagement rumors – Britney was spotted wearing a ring. As The Inquisitr reported previously, the couple isn’t engaged, though.

Britney also drew notice from media outlets earlier this year for her hospitalization at a mental health facility, although she has since been released, with most fans feeling that she’s doing okay overall. With fans speculating that the star might have been forced into the facility against her will, Britney spoke directly, per The Inquisitr.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” she said.

Fans would likely agree that Britney looked sensational in her cute yellow dress. Nonetheless, it looks like this pop icon has her share of some beady-eyed fans.