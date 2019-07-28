‘Baltimore Sun’ Sends Explosive Response To Donald Trump: Better To Have Rats Than Be One

The Baltimore Sun posted an explosive response to President Donald Trump after the president called the city a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” The editorial board for the paper penned an op-ed titled “Better to have a few rats than to be one,” defending Representative Elijah Cummings and the city against the president’s attacks.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted a message aimed at Cummings, who represents Maryland’s seventh congressional district, which includes the city of Baltimore.

Cummings had appeared at a hearing over the treatment of migrants at various border detention facilities, where he issued a fiery condemnation of the behavior of border agents and the conditions at the facilities.

In response, the president attacked the Democrat and the city he represents.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA……” the president tweeted.

“….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” he concluded in a second tweet.

The backlash was swift, led by pundits like Victor Blackwell at news outlets like CNN — as The Inquisitr previously reported — and by The Baltimore Sun itself. The Sun’s piece opened by pointing out that Trump’s “bigoted” attack on yet another Congressional leader who happens to be a person of color appeals to white supremacists and angers the president’s opponents.

The paper went on to defend the city, pointing to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is one of the nation’s leading medical centers, and landmarks like Fort McHenry.

Baltimore Sun Editorial Board rips into Trump for his attacks on Elijah Cummings: "Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one." https://t.co/7eZAKglWEb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 28, 2019

Loading...

The paper’s editors then said that Trump had likely heard a recent segment on Fox & Friends attacking the city and felt the “Pavlovian” pull to tweet about it. But, according to the paper, any issues that Baltimore faces are as much the president’s responsibility as they are Cummings’. As the person who holds the “most powerful office in the land,” Trump is at least partially responsible for the condition of the cities within the country.

Finally, the paper pointed out that Trump spelled the name of the congressman wrong before calling the president the most “dishonest man” to hold the office, beholden to Vladimir Putin, a supporter of neo-Nazis, and a repeated sexual assaulter.

“Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one,” readsThe Baltimore Sun’s scathing conclusion.