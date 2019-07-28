Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Gold Bikini With Shirtless Scott Disick On Yacht

Kourtney Kardashian is definitely in vacation mode. The 40-year-old has already been photographed rocking a yellow bikini during her travels. While Kourtney’s social media hasn’t been providing fans any geo-tags, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s location has been confirmed. As The Daily Mail reports, Kourtney is in Corsica, France. There’s been an update on the Poosh CEO’s activity.

Kourtney has taken to her Instagram stories to share a moment from her trip. The star’s photo showed her aboard a yacht with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick. The former couple’s youngest son Reign was also included in the image.

Kourtney was nothing short of wowing in an itsy-bitsy bikini in golds. The mother of three had been photographed sitting near the edge of the yacht and smiling at 4-year-old Reign who was throwing the camera a pose. Kourtney’s eyes may have been on her boy, but fans were likely eyeing up this stunner’s killer body. The star’s toned legs, super-flat stomach, and rock-hard abs were all on show – likewise, her sexy cleavage.

Scott was seen standing up to Kourtney’s right. The 36-year-old appeared relaxed in blue patterned swimming trunks and shades. With no shirt, it looked like the Talentless apparel founder was prepped both for the water and the beating Mediterranean rays.

As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know, Kourtney and Scott’s situation is somewhat complex. Despite having split in 2015, this former couple very much remains in each other’s lives. Their efforts to co-parent their children are heavily featured on the family’s hit E! show.

The past few years have brought some change in dynamics, though. Scott started dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie in 2017 with Kourtney appearing to have difficulty processing Richie’s arrival into the clan. Time seems to have healed everything, though. Kourtney now appears to accept Sofia and her presence around the kids. Sofia is frequently papped out and about with Scott and his children.

As People reports, Kourtney has stated that Sofia doesn’t stress her out.

“She’s like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama,” Kourtney said.

Loading...

This trio of adults made headlines last year when Kourtney joined Sofia and Scott on a Mexican getaway. A photo of Scott with his current girlfriend and his ex was posted to his social media. Kim Kardashian appeared shocked to see the snap on the family’s show, but fans would likely argue that Kourtney’s opinion was more important.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.