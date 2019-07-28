Draya Michele Busts Out Of Tiny Bikini While Spreading Her Legs And Showing Off Her Flawless Figure

Basketball Wives LA alum Draya Michele is an active Instagram user who frequently posts racy snaps of herself flaunting barely there bikinis from her own swimwear line, Mint Swim USA. On Saturday, the successful entrepreneur took to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing in a tiny white bikini that left little of her flawless figure to the imagination.

The former reality television star poses on the floor of what appears to be a garage set, as a bright spotlight highlights her figure. Gazing off at a distant point, the model sits with one leg bent up, opening her legs, as she leans back on her hands. Her bronzed, flawless skin is on full display as her long, dark curls cascade down her back out of view.

The 34-year-old’s bikini rides high on her waist, drawing the eye to her slim figure and toned belly. Two thick bows are tied at her hips, while a third bow is tied in between her cleavage. The bikini top and bottom are secured by tiny straps, with the silky-appearing fabric ruched around them, leading the eye to the model’s many assets. The model added black eyeliner and mascara and bright pink lipstick to finish the look.

In the caption of the photo, Draya writes that she’s “trapper of the year,” adding that it’s for the fourth year in a row and tags her swimwear brand’s Instagram page, where her followers can check out more suits from the collection. The social media personality’s 7.5 million followers went crazy for the latest snap, telling her how much they loved her and envied her body in the comments section of the photo.

“I’m literally obsessed,” one Instagram user told the model in the comments section.

“You gonna win it 10 years in a row,” another fan declared.

“Wow you are definitely GOALS,” one other follower chimed in.

Also posted on Saturday was a promotional photo announcing that Draya will be hosting the Made in Philly 6th Annual Suit and Tie Affair on August 3.

According to the event page, the Made in Philly event, presented by Dion Waiters, invites “Philadelphia’s best and brightest out for an evening of elegance and class [to celebrate] the revitalization of one of this nation’s oldest and most historic cities.”

Draya will be hosting the event for the first time, much to the delight of her Instagram followers. Many of them left comments on the event announcement, expressing their excitement at getting to see her hosting the event on television and welcoming her “home” to her home state.