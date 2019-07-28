Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Heats Up Instagram In Booty-Revealing, Racy Leopard-Print Bikini

Ashley Alexiss is founder and CEO of Shop Alexiss, the model’s plus-size swimwear line. Recently, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model has been taking to popular social media site Instagram to show off some of her latest products, getting her followers’ pulses racing in racy yet flattering swimsuits.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old flaunted her curves in a leopard-print two-piece suit that had her 1.8 million followers drooling and begging for more. In the snap, the model stands with her back to the camera as she twists her upper torso and turns her head to shoot a sultry gaze at the photographer. She sports a brown and black leopard-print suit that includes black strings to tie the suit around her neck and back and black fabric that stretches over her hips and connects the front of the bottoms to the back.

As Ashley poses with her dark-blonde hair slightly damp and pushed over to one shoulder, she cocks one hip to the side and makes sure her followers get an eyeful of her rounded backside and enviable curves. The model wears thick black eye liner and light-pink lipstick while a large diamond ring can be seen peeking out on her left hand.

In the caption of the sensual photo, the curvaceous bombshell tells her followers that unless she’s sitting on their face, her weight is none of their business. She then added a link to her swimwear shop’s Instagram page for her followers to check out the rest of her collection.

The model’s supportive fans loved her snap and cheeky caption, leaving her plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“You’re sooo gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“How’s that saying go? As long as I have a face, you’ll always have a place to sit,” another one of her followers cheekily responded.

“Amen to that! You are gorgeous and thank you for representing us curvy, voluptuous ladies so well!” yet another Instagram user chimed in.

Ashley is a body positive model who is confident in herself and her body and makes sure everyone knows it. According to The Inquisitr, earlier in July, the model posted a photo taken during SI: Swimsuit‘s #SISwimSearch fashion show in Miami, in which she struts her stuff on the runway and isn’t afraid to show off her curves. In the accompanying caption, the model expressed her gratitude to the magazine for not photoshopping her photos and allowing her to be her authentic self.