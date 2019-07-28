Tristan Thompson Posts Rare Photo With His Son After Getting Called Out For Being A Deadbeat Dad

Tristan Thompson apparently has something to say after being accused of being a deadbeat dad.

The NBA big man-turned celebrity gossip target took to Instagram to share a rare picture with son Prince after his baby’s mother, Jordan Craig, had slammed Tristan for only seeing their child a few times since he was born close to four years ago. The picture showed Prince sitting on the back of a boat as the two apparently enjoyed a day out together. As OK! Magazine reported, a judge had just ruled in June that Tristan had to pay Jordan $40,000 per month in child support, along with $200,000 in back payments that he had owed to her.

In court documents uncovered by Radar Online, Jordan slammed Tristan’s parenting and accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

“I have given Tristan almost two years to step up and assume the fatherly role for our son. As set forth below in detail, he has failed to do so,” Craig wrote in a declaration to the court as she sought child support payments. “I cannot force Tristan to be a father. I have been and will continue to be the sole caretaker of our son. It is my pleasure to care for him daily and tend to his needs.”

“I only ask that the court order Tristan to pay child support in the amount he is legally required to under the guidelines.”

Since his very high-profile relationship with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson has become a fixture of the celebrity news circuit, especially when it comes to news about his daughter with Khloe. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man has faced similar charges from Khloe, who claimed that he has made little time for their child together since their very public split back in February when he was caught hooking up with family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

The drama spilled over into a much-hyped episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with Khloe lamenting to her sisters that she had an idea that Tristan was capable of cheating, considering he had another incident when she was nine months pregnant. However, she said she was more hurt by how Jordyn could have betrayed her trust like that. As Radar Online noted, Khloe had the support of her family as they turned on the former friend, who moved out of sister Kylie Jenner’s home after the scandal.

Tristan Thompson is apparently not letting the marks against his parenting skills go unanswered, taking to Instagram to show the world that he is part of his kids’ lives.