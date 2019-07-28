Sofia Vergara Smolders In Hot Red Dress In Latest Instagram Update

Sofia Vergara put her age-defying figure on full display in her latest Instagram post, and fans were more than happy to see her shine in yet another dazzling outfit.

On Saturday night, the fabulous Modern Family actress danced the night away at a lively outdoor blowout in the company of her dashing husband, Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello. The gorgeous Latina turned heads with her sizzling attire after slipping into a stunning red plunging dress that beautifully flattered her hourglass curves. Still in the party mood, Sofia took to Instagram the following morning to show off her spectacular frock and was showered with compliments by her adoring fans.

In a new photo shared with her 16.8 million Instagram followers in the early hours of the morning, the 47-year-old stunner rolled back the years in an exquisite floor-length frilled dress — a strappy design that shone a spotlight on her generous décolletage. Boasting a plunging sweetheart neckline, the chic, hot-red dress called attention to her buxom curves, offering a copious view of her envy-inducing cleavage.

Ruffled details adorning the front of the dress further lured the eye to Sofia’s shapely chest. Smaller frills embellished the frock’s ample skirt, which delicately draped down Sofia’s curvy hips.

Snapped under a colorful party tent which stretched over a quaint outdoor terrace, Sofia was a vision in red in the smoldering dress. The fanciful décor – which included a rainbow-style canopy in vibrant red, yellow, and green colors, as well as charming flower-decorated tables and red-and-white checkered table cloths – complemented her fiery gown, making her stand out among the other guests.

Photographed at the arm of her dapper husband, the Colombian-born beauty flaunted her enviable figure in the eye-popping red dress. Flashing a beaming smile to the camera, Sofia sultrily placed one hand on her hip to highlight her taut waistline and cozied up to Joe for a romantic shot that had Instagram brand them as the “perfect couple.”

Not wanting to let anything take away the attention from her splendid frock, Sofia wore minimal jewelry, leaving her décolletage unadorned and only accessorizing with a pair of subtle stud earrings. A statement ring sparkled on her finger, luring the gaze to her voluptuous hip. Per usual, her glam was also on point, as the Hot Pursuit actress rocked a bold red lipstick to match her dress. She let her long caramel-colored tresses freely flow down her back.

Meanwhile, her husband looked debonair in an elegant gray shirt. The 42-year-old Bottom of the 9th actor paired the stylish garment with black trousers and matching Brogues.

Sofia’s latest Instagram pic received a lot of love from her massive following, garnering a little shy of 96,500 likes. In addition, nearly 260 people dropped by the comments section to gush over Sofia’s smoking-hot look and to pile on the praises for the two lovebirds.

“Hottest couple in Hollywood!!!,” read one message, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji.

“I wish you many many happy years together!! When I see you two – I know, love is alive,” wrote another adoring fan, ending their post with a sparkles emoji framed by two heart emoji.