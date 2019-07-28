WWE News: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston Teases A Future Title Challenger, Praises ‘NXT’

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been on a roll since his historic title win against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. His reign as champion is well exceeding 100 days, and during his time at the top he’s beaten some of the very best performers SmackDown Live has to offer.

His most recent defense came at Smackville, where he overcame the odds against Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match. At the upcoming August pay-per-view SummerSlam, he’ll face a multi-time World Champion in the form of “The Viper” Randy Orton. If he can beat the future Hall of Famer, the door will open for new challengers to enter and make a claim for the belt.

One potential opponent for Kingston could be the current Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. In a recent interview with GameSpot.com, the New Day member said that while there’s a lot of worthwhile performers on the roster, he wants to face the Japanese superstar.

“There’s so much talent on the roster. Shinsuke [Nakamura] just won the Intercontinental Championship, there’s a guy I would love to go against.”

However, Kingston hasn’t limited his opponents to SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw superstars. He also revealed that he’d like to grapple with some of the finest talent NXT has to offer, claiming that the wrestlers on the black and gold brand are often more advanced than their main roster counterparts.

“There’s a lot of talent down there in NXT. I say down there but not down there cause a lot of them are as good as, if not better, than some of the people on the main roster too. My goal is to be the best champion possible and to do that I have to go against the best.”

Kofi Kingston Retains WWE Championship, Will Face Randy Orton At SummerSlam https://t.co/9PCsOFXSIc pic.twitter.com/mZGvs4THoS — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) July 28, 2019

Kingston’s words certainly fit his character, who’s been a fighting champion since capturing the gold. When you watch his matches, it’s clear to see that he’s the type of wrestler who wants to make the championship feel prestigious.

He also wants to represent the company as a role model for aspiring dreamers. In the interview, he states that he’s proud of being viewed as a “beacon of hope” for other WWE performers who are patiently waiting for their own opportunities to shine in the main event scene.

An impressive performance at Elimination Chamber changed Kingston’s fortunes in an instant. The WWE Universe fought for his long overdue title push, and the rest is history.