MLB Trade Rumors: San Diego Padres Could Be Angling To Land Noah Syndergaard In Blockbuster Deal

The New York Mets could be crafting a deal to send Noah Syndergaard out west, reportedly working with the San Diego Padres on what would be a three-team blockbuster centered around the ace.

Recent reports have indicated that the Mets grew on the idea of trading Snydergaard, who has struggled this season with a career-worst 4.33 ERA. It was not clear heading into the MLB trade deadline whether the Mets would be enthusiastic sellers, as the team has been clinging to hopes of crawling back into the wild card picture, but it now appears that Syndergaard will be on the trade block.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote on Twitter that the Mets were exploring a trade that would send Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres, with the Mets using part of the return to land Marcus Stroman. The details of the trade were not yet clear, but seem to indicate that the Mets would be willing to part with the pitcher who helped lead them to a World Series appearance in his rookie season in 2015.

There are still conflicting reports on whether the Mets might actually part with Noah Syndergaard, however. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen had previously said that he “would fully expect” Syndergaard and other players signed beyond this season to remain on the team, with the Mets instead focusing on trading those players with expiring contracts. The most speculation has been on pitcher Zack Wheeler, who is a free agent after this season.

As Newsday reported, the Mets still appear to be sticking with that strategy, though are willing to listen to offers on Syndergaard and appear to be doing some due diligence with potential deals.

“And the Mets, to be clear, have an organization philosophy under Van Wagenen to never say never,” the report noted. “The Braves are among the teams who are interested in Syndergaard — though a source said those conversations haven’t gotten very far — and the Mets sent special assistant to the GM Omar Minaya to scout Atlanta’s Double-A affiliate and pitching prospect Ian Anderson on Thursday. The Padres and Braves have two of the deepest farm systems in baseball, which makes them good matches should the Mets decide to deal Syndergaard.”

There had been other speculation that the New York Mets may hold onto Noah Syndergaard through this season and put him on the trade block in the winter, when he might have more value. Syndergaard would become a free agent after the 2020 season.