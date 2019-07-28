British Lingerie Model Rhian Sugden Pours Out Of A Yellow Bikini In New Snap

British model Rhian Sugden is well-known among her fans for stripping down to her bikini and lingerie and flaunting her incredible physique on social media.

Knowing that fans love to see her skin-baring photos, she makes sure to share several pictures with her Instagram and Twitter fans every week. Following her pic-posting routine, the 32-year-old model took to her Twitter account and shared a new bikini snap which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, Rhian could be seen wearing a provocative yellow bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets as she struck a side pose. The stunner accessorized with a pair of sunglasses while she opted for a makeup-free look to keep it natural. She let her hair down, smiled at the camera, and could be seen holding a book in her hands.

In the caption, Rhian said that the book, titled The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k, contains some very good advice.

Within three hours of going live, the picture received 31 replies, 33 retweets, and about 800 likes. This shows that the model is immensely popular on social media.

“Oh yeah, there is a book in this picture,” one of her fans wrote, implying that not many people would have noticed the book because of the generous show of skin.

Some great advice given in this book. ???? Pic: @trevor_matrix pic.twitter.com/0GiA3dhYy1 — Rhian Sugden (@Rhianmarie) July 28, 2019

Another fan commented that Rhian is an incredibly beautiful woman, adding that he’s in love with her.

A third fan wrote that he doesn’t care about the book, because all he sees in the pic is Rhian.

According to an article by The Sun, Rhian’s picture was captured while she was enjoying a day at the beach with her husband, Oliver Mellor.

Glamour model Rhian Sugden stuns in yellow bikini on holiday https://t.co/gYwY7HOJKB — The Sun North West (@TheSunNW) July 28, 2019

The model has recently finished shooting for her 2020 calendar, which is her 10th calendar. In a tweet, Rhian informed her fans that the day-long photoshoot took place in Dakota Hotel, Manchester. She also posted a picture of herself after the photoshoot where she could be seen sitting on a chair, enjoying a glass of champagne.

The model wore a low-cut sleeveless top, let her hair down, and opted for a full face of makeup. Even though there was no show of skin, the picture has garnered about 400 likes, 13 retweets, and 13 replies as of this writing. Per usual, fans showered the hot model with various complimentary comments and phrases.

Other followers wrote that they can’t wait for Rhian’s new calendar because all the others had been amazing.

“You look beautiful as always and you’ve caused a heatwave today with the news of your fantastic 2020 calendar,” one of her fans commented.