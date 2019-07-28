Brandi Glanville Says Camille Grammer’s ‘RHOBH’ Reunion ‘Script’ Was Written By Lisa Vanderpump

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum predicts LVP will be back as a Housewife and accuses the longtime Bravo star of blocking her from returning to the show.

Brandi Glanville thinks Lisa Vanderpump is a puppetmaster who is already plotting her return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills less than two months after quitting the show. In a fiery retort to Camille Grammer’s out-of-left-field remark that Vanderpump quit RHOBH due to comments made about her by Glanville, the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast host said she “started laughing” when she heard Camille’s theory, Us Weekly reports.

Brandi went on to say that she thinks Camille’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion script was written by LVP herself.

“Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump. She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it. I know Lisa. So Lisa’s last act as a housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, b*tches are going down with her.”

The Brandi Glanville Unfiltered host also predicted that Vanderpump will back as a Housewife one year from now, which is why she may have had Camille point blame at her even though she is no longer on the Bravo reality show and only appeared as a guest on one episode this season.

“I think she just wanted to make sure that she left [the door] open with all of the other women so that she could come back and blame me for the entire season of everyone calling her out on her bulls**t. …I don’t think LVP’s days on Housewives is over. I think that she’ll take a season off, she’ll come back. Whoever the weakest link is, she’ll get in with them and they’ll make up or she’ll blackmail someone and get back in somehow.”

Brandi also revealed that while it has been widely speculated that she will be returning to RHOBH next season, she has already been told by producers that it can’t happen out of respect for the now-departed Lisa. The Drinking and Tweeting author claimed that RHOBH production told her they “can’t” do that to Lisa and replace her with Brandi. Glanville added that Lisa “wanted to make sure that I’m not back” and that the longtime Bravo queen bee continues to make her pay for not wanting to be her puppet.

While Brandi wasn’t part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, she was mentioned on the season 9 wrap-up when Camille threw out a surprising theory as to why Lisa Vanderpump didn’t show up at the reunion and ultimately quit the Bravo reality show she has starred in since 2010.

Denise maintained that she and @brandiglanville "didn't meet to talk about Vanderpump," even though that's the bulk of what aired: https://t.co/1AmOduBrlK — TooFab (@TooFab) July 24, 2019

During the reunion, Camille referenced a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode in which Brandi made a cameo to meet Denise Richards for drinks and said Lisa “for sure” leaked the season-long Puppy Gate story to Radar Online. Camille said Lisa is “pissed” about Brandi’s RHOBH cameo and that she feels “betrayed” that her archenemy was invited to appear on the show.

Camille went on to clarify that she “could absolutely be wrong” about her theory, but then she called out Denise for seemingly having Lisa’s back all season and then hanging out with her nemesis, Brandi, per Hollywood Life.

Brandi Glanville later took to Twitter to blast Camille’s theory, calling it “absolute insanity,” Hollywood Life notes. Brandi also wrote that she refused to let Denise Richards be called out for allegedly provoking trouble with LVP. Brandi pointed out that Lisa had problems with all of her co-stars long before she was briefly mentioned during her dinner date with Denise.

I’m just curious… If I’m the sole reason Lvp quit Rhobh than why didn’t she quit the day my episode aired mid season?Why wait until the night before the reunion well after the season wrapped? Makes no sense at all!She wasn’t talking to 1 person on the cast thats why she quit — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 27, 2019

Brandi Glanville was a full-time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member from 2011 until 2015. There has long been buzz that Brandi could return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season, but now it sounds like that won’t be happening.

The final part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.