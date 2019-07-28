Beyonce Flaunts Insane Curves In Very Revealing Red Gown On Instagram

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter certainly knows how to keep her massive Instagram following glued to their screens. On Sunday morning, Queen Bey treated adoring fans to a couple of sizzling posts that had Instagram chanting lyrics from her latest Lion King-inspired album.

Posted in the early pre-dawn hours, at around 3 a.m. ET, the new photos showed Beyoncé flaunting her spectacular curves in a show-stopping red gown, one that beautifully showcased her jaw-dropping hourglass figure. Dressed to impress, the R&B diva appeared to be headed out to some swanky event. However, the “Spirit” singer chose not to disclose where she was going, leaving fans brimming with curiosity as they took to the comments section to ask whether she was off to another premiere.

As recently covered by The Inquisitr, on July 14 the global megastar turned heads at the London premiere of Disney’s CGI version of The Lion King, where she rocked the red carpet in a stunning high-slit, keyhole yellow dress by Cong Tri. It was also there than Queen Bey met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the very first time, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in attendance at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square premiere, per another report from The Inquisitr.

The “Naughty Girl” hitmaker looked every bit as ravishing in her latest Instagram updates. Although Beyoncé didn’t specify where she was off to, her outfit was certainly red carpet-worthy. Boasting a sweltering design that showed a serious amount of skin, her head-turning red dress was made up of a tight-fitting bodice and a semi-sheer tulle overlay that functioned as a skirt. Sporting a dramatic slit that went all the way up to her curvy hip, the gauzy fabric draped down her legs with a slight train-like finish, giving the outfit a gown-like air.

In classic Beyoncé style, the 37-year-old stunner managed to look both seductive and elegant in the eye-popping frock. The “Crazy In Love” songstress sizzled in the hot red dress – which was adorned with beautifully intricate beaded and sequined detailing, making for a provocative yet very sophisticated attire. The same sparkling embroidery was featured both on the snug bodice and on the flowy skirt, drawing mesmerizing patterns on the see-through fabric.

The gorgeous singer paired the exquisite gown with scarlet puff heels and topped off her look with a matching faux-fur wrap. Ever the glam queen, she accessorized with an entire collection of eye-catching jewelry, which included statement drop-down earrings, a bounty of matching rings on her fingers, a sexy ankle bracelet, and a massive bracelet around her wrist.

The first photo shared to Instagram today offered a detailed view of the bodice and its lavish embroidery. Closely-cropped to Beyoncé’s shapely bust and curvaceous hips, the pic saw her flaunting a generous amount of cleavage in the low-cut, sweetheart neckline dress. Clinging to her every curve, the fabulous gown highlighted her hourglass frame, calling attention to her ample décolletage and tiny waist. Likewise, her shapely thigh was also on display, teased through the dangerously high slit.

Her scorching look drove members of the Beyhive into a meltdown, as people flocked to the comments section to pile on the praises for their adored “queen.”

“The thickness and royalty of it all,” wrote one fan, trailed by a heart emoji.

“So bad you need a whoopin!” was a second reply, ending with a fire emoji.

“THE GIFT that keeps on giving,” read a third message, making a reference to Beyoncé’s recently released album, The Lion King: The Gift.

“Brown skin queen!!!!” quipped a fourth person, in a flattering wordplay on the “Brown Skin Girl” song from Beyoncé’s new album, which also features the star’s 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyoncé followed up the torrid snap with a couple of steamy shots that gave fans a full-length view of her incredible dress. The first of the two photos showed the curvy beauty at the arm of her music mogul husband, Jay Z. A swipe to the next slide offered another close-up view of her dazzling bodice.

Beyoncé put her heart-stopping figure on full display in the floor-length red gown. The “Before I Let Go” songstress flaunted her insane curves with utter elegance and a dignified, royal-like air, flashing her endless pins in the high-slit dress. Oiled down to perfection, her voluptuous thigh and chiseled calves shimmered as they caught the light, fully exposed in the skin-baring attire.

Meanwhile, Jay Z followed suit to his elegant lady, looking dapper in black-tie formal wear. The “Apesh**” rapper donned a white shirt under a white dinner jacket and completed his look with sleek black trousers and a black bow tie. Grasping a white cane in his hand, Jay Z cut a stylish figure next to his ravishing wife, prompting the Beyhive to brand the two as a “power couple.”

“KING AND QUEEN,” one of Beyoncé’s 130 million Instagram followers wrote under the post, adding a crown emoji for emphasis.

Loading...

The sentiment was echoed by a second comment that read, “Royals,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow! You glow from head to toe,” a third person remarked of Queen Bey’s flawless look, in a message that ended with a fire emoji.

“hail the queen,” quipped a fourth Instagram user, while another said, “We’re not worthy,” followed by a folded-hands emoji.

Among the more popular replies was a comment that quoted the “Mood 4 Eva” song from Beyoncé’s new album.

“WHY WOULD YOU TRY HER????” read the post, clocking in 71 likes as people replied to continue the popular lyrics with, “WHY WOULD YOU BOTHER???” and “she is Beyoncé Gisellé Knowles-Carter.”

Another Instagram user had the same idea, commenting with “soul food” – another line from the “Mood 4 Eva” lyrics.