Watch Arsenal FC Vs. Olympique Lyonnais Live Stream: 2019 Emirates Cup, Start Time, Preview Of Preseason Match

Arsenal return home to play in front of their own fans for the first time this preseason as they host the annual Emirates Cup match, facing French side Olympique Lyonnais.

After a successful United States tour that saw them go 3-1 — losing only on penalty kicks to Real Madrid, according to 90Min.com — Arsenal FC return home to Emirates Stadium to play in front of their home fans for the first time this summer.

The Gunners will host their annual, invitational Emirates Cup match, facing one of the same opponents they took on in 2015, last year’s French Ligue 1 third-place finishers Olympique Lyonnais. Unlike in previous years in which the Emirates Cup played a four-team format, this year Arsenal FC and Lyonnais will play a men’s match, while the Arsenal women’s side face the Bayern Munich women’s team in the only other Emirates Cup game, according to Arsenal.com. Both matches will be played on the same day, and both will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason Emirates Cup preseason match on Sunday, pitting Premier League power Arsenal FC against seven-time French Ligue 1 champions Olympique Lyonnais, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. British Summer Time at the 60,200-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England, on Sunday, July 28. In France, that start time will be 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Central European Summer Time.

In the United States, that kickoff time is set for 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 7:15 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night, China Standard Time.

Start time for the women’s Arsenal FC vs. FC Bayern Munich Emirates Cup match will be 12:30 p.m. BST on Sunday, 1:30 p.m. CEST in Germany, and 7:30 a.m, EDT, 4:30 a.m. PDT in the United States.

The Gunners recorded wins over the MLS club Colorado Rapids in the U.S., before entering the International Champions Cup and defeating Bayern Munich and Italian side Fiorentina before the penalty kick loss to Real Madrid, per Soccerway. But they did it without French defender and captain Laurent Koscielny, who remains in a standoff with the club in the final year of his contract — a year he wants to spend elsewhere before starting his 10th season with Arsenal.

While Arsenal are insisting on a substantial transfer fee from any suitors, the 33-year-old French international is demanding he be released on a free transfer, according to Metro UK.

Longtime Arsenal defender and captain Laurent Koscielny refuses to play in Sunday’s preseason fixture, due to a contract dispute. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Sunday Arsenal FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais English Premier League vs. French Ligue 1 showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. ESPN3 will also live stream the earlier Arsenal FC vs. FC Bayern Munich women’s match.

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais match live stream for free without those credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the international club friendly streamed live at no charge. Note that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in France, Canal Sport+ streams the game. Premier Sports will also stream the women’s Emirates Cup game, but there will be no live stream of that match in Germany.

In China, PPTV will carry the live stream of teh Gunners vs. Les Gones. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Arsenal FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais preseason Emirates Cup match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.