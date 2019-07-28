Watch Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 2nd ODI, Start Time, Sri Lanka Aiming For Rare Series Win

The Bangladesh Tigers risk dropping their fourth straight ODI match as Sri Lanka can win their first home ODI series in almost four year in the second game of the series in Colombo.

After a 91-run defeat in a game memorable as the final one-day international outing in legendary Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga’s career, the Bangladesh Tigers will need a better batting performance throughout the order. This will particularly have to come from opener Tamim Iqbal, who, in his captaincy debut led off the Bangladesh run chase being bowled by Malinga for a five-ball duck, according to CricInfo data. But without Malinga, who took three wickets with an economy rate of just 3.93 in his ODI swan song, the Tiger bats may have an opportunity to heat up, helping the team to even the series in the match that will live stream from Colombo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday, June 28, at the 40,000-capacity R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Maligawatta, Colombo, Sri Lanka. That start time will be the same for viewers inside India.

The match will get started at 3 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to get up early, or stay up late, to catch the 50-overs possible series-deciding match between host Sri Lanka and visiting Bangladesh, with a start time of 5 a.m. ET on Sunday, 2 a.m. PT.

Fielding also failed Bangladesh in the first ODI of the initial post-World Cup series for both teams. According to calculations by CricBuzz, the Tigers may have leaked an extra 20 runs through fielding mishaps alone in the first ODI.

Bangladesh has lost three straight ODI matches. But for Sri Lanka, the second ODI presents an opportunity to secure their first-time ODI series win since November 2015.

Watch a statistical overview of the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh series in the video below, courtesy of ThePapare.com

Here are the expected teams for the second Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI, as the Tigers attempt to snap an ODI losing streak and even the post-World Cup series, according to ESPN.

Bangladesh: 1. Tamim Iqbal (captain), 2. Soumya Sarkar, 3. Mohammad Mithun, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5. Mahmudullah, 6. Sabbir Rahman, 7. Mossadek Hossain 8. Mehidy Hasan, 9. Shafiul Islam, 10. Mustafizur Rahman, 11. Rubel Hossain.

Sri Lanka: 1. Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), 2. Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), 3. Avishka Fernando, 4. Kusal Mendis, 5. Angelo Mathews, 6. Lahiru Thirimanne, 7. Dhananjaya de Silva 8. Thisara Perera, 9. Dasun Shanaka, 10. Nuwan Pradeep, 11. Lahiru Kumara.

Alex Davidson / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the second ODI in Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game. For fans inside both Sri Lanka and India, Sony Six has the live streaming rights to the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI series.

In the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which is carrying the live streaming video of Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh.