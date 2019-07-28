Paris Hilton Stuns As A Mermaid Wearing Lingerie In A New Instagram Pic

Paris Hilton posted a photo of herself as the Little Mermaid in a new Instagram update, and fans were loving it. The captions were the lyrics to “Part of Your World,” and the photo was also based on the song.

Hilton lay in the foreground as a mermaid with a pink tail. She wore an elaborate pink bra, which had straps that adorned her neck and chest, and also held a treasure chest in front of her, with pearls falling out. Paris looked up to her right and wore a wig with a blunt bang. Her hair was worn down in loose waves, while she also wore a furry, white stole.

Behind her in the background was a glimpse of a giant walk-in closet. The shelves were eight-feet-tall and packed from end to end with a variety of shoes. Hats could be spotted on the top shelf, along with a pink surfboard that read “Paris” in cursive. Additionally, there was a giant chandelier hanging from the middle of the closet.

Paris completed the scene with animated bubbles that rose up from the ground and played the Little Mermaid song in the background.

“This picture is just beautiful! Wish you could be the mermaid in the new live action,” gushed a fan.

“What do you do with last season’s stuff? Asking for myself,” joked another.

“I love this!!!!! So cute and girly,” noted a follower, who was clearly feeling the pink theme.

“This is awesome, collection is complete, Prince is is missing,” said another.

In addition to the mermaid photo, Paris also shared a series of photos from her set at Tomorrowland. One of these photos showed her sitting at the edge of the stage, smiling widely with the crowd in the background.

“Looking so d*mn beautiful and happy,” noted a fan.

Hilton rocked a sparkly, silver minidress with black boots. Her hair was down as she also wore big sunglasses while holding a microphone in her hand. The stage also had confetti on the ground, possibly from earlier on in her set.

“I just want to go to a PH set!!!” exclaimed a follower.

Others focused on letting Paris know how they have inspired her.

“I want to get as far as you do in the fashion world… it’s a dream,” said an Instagram user.

“I deeply admire you because you are the best role model for any woman,” stated another.