Bethenny Frankel Dons A Blue Swimsuit

Bethenny Frankel is on a roll with her Italian vacation photos, as her Instagram fans keep sending her love with each new upload. The TV star’s newest photo was posted nine hours ago and showed her in a bright blue swimsuit. It was a strapless one-piece, which she cinched at the waist with a thick, white belt.

Stylish as ever, Frankel tied in the look with a matching hat. It was white with a blue ribbon, the same shade as her swimsuit. She also rocked a pair of reflective sunglasses, which were also blue.

Bethenny also wore a long, string necklace which she wrapped around her neck several times. It featured small charms, which included hearts and floral shapes. She also wore a white watch and several bracelets on her left wrist.

Celebrities, along with Frankel’s fans, flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Such a cute suit and look,” said Gretchen Rossi.

“Love the suit! @ramonasinger blue,” joked Dorinda Medley.

Dorinda’s comment prompted its own set of responses.

“I was just thinking move over Ramona, it’s bethenny [sic] blue now,” added a fan.

On the other hand, others focused on Bethenny’s good looks.

“Loooove. This vacation is obviously working,” said a follower, while someone else simply said, “Send me your trainer.”

As the fan pointed out, the photo of Bethenny is likely from her Italian vacation. She’s enjoying her time in the beautiful country with her boyfriend, Paul.

Frankel kicked off the series of vacation photos five days ago when she shared a photo of herself in a white dress. The shot showed her posing in front of a clear balcony, as she looked over her left shoulder with a smile on her face. Her dress had a low, scoop back and lace accents. She also wore a thick, black belt.

And it wasn’t just Bethenny’s dress that her fans noticed, as the backdrop included a crystal blue ocean and rocky terrain. The TV star seemed to be embracing the vibes, as she rocked a pair of pink sunglasses and held a sun hat in her right hand.

Bethenny’s followers sounded glad to see her having a fun time.

Loading...

“Have a fab time with your wonderful man. He exudes such a grounded, calming aura. A good Ying to your Yang!” complimented a fan.

“I am so happy u are enjoying yourself,” said another Instagram user, while someone else stated, “You’re doing it right.”

Others sounded a tad jealous of Frankel’s getaway.

“Wish I was looking at they [sic] view. Have a wonderful vacation,” they said.