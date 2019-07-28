Ireland Baldwin Dons Lacy Bra In A Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Ireland Baldwin shared a new photo of herself on Instagram, and it was a behind-the-scenes look at one of her recent photo shoots. The photo showed Ireland sitting in front of a dark backdrop, as someone held a circular, black prop in front of her chest.

Baldwin wore her hair down, with short bangs in front and loose waves on the sides. Because the photo was cropped below her chest, it was impossible to see her whole outfit. However, fans could see that Ireland wore a lacy, white bra.

The model’s eye makeup was one of the most eye-catching parts of the image. She sported a very heavy cat eye, which extended all the way around her eyes. And while the photo was black and white, it was also possible to see that she wore glossy lipstick.

Ireland was spotted looking intently away from the camera, with the photo capturing her from the right side. This left her left arm exposed, which is also quite noticeable thanks to her tattoos.

“Love the tattoo,” noted a fan, who may have been talking about the David Bowie or the mandala-style tattoo.

Other fans joked with her based on her captions.

“Looks like cool things,” observed a follower, referring to the photo shoot.

“That’s bada**!” noted another, while someone stated, “This wins.”

In addition, Ireland also shared a video selfie earlier today, which has garnered over 34,000 views.

The selfie seemed to focus on the model’s extravagant eye makeup, which fans seemed to love.

“Stunning,” noted Paris Hilton.

“Ooo I’m going to recreate this look next weekend! Loves [sic] it!” exclaimed another.

The fans’ excitement is not surprising, considering that Ireland pulled off the colorful look effortlessly. It consisted of heavy black eyeliner on the top and bottom of her lids, along with heavy mascara. Plus, the top of her lids were dusted with metallic pink eyeshadow. Meanwhile, her lower lids were accented by dark blue eyeshadow. Ireland’s look was completed with a glossy pink lipstick.

The video zoomed into Baldwin’s face slightly, giving fans a closer look at her face.

“One of the most beautiful humans on the planet…imo of course. Inside and out you’re just a great human,” complimented a follower.

“You look like your mom. I’m sure you hear that a lot! Beauty!” exclaimed another.

The fan’s comment about Ireland looking like her mom is a great compliment, considering that her mom is Kim Basinger.