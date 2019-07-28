Democrats Must Get Tough, Tell Voters ‘Trump Will Kill Your Dog’ To Win 2020, Bestselling Military Author Says

Author and political columnist Lucian Truscott IV has some blunt advice for Democrats to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

As a Democratic field that remains at more than 20 candidates lines up for the chance to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, the candidates, Democratic strategists, and of course media pundits continue to argue over the best strategy to beat Trump and take back the White House, as PBS reported.

Especially in light of Trump’s racist tweets over the past two weeks, which The Inquisitr has reported on, Democrats are hotly debating whether their candidates should confront Trump directly in their campaigns, or simply focus on “kitchen table” issues such as health care and the economy.

But one political columnist, Lucian K. Truscott IV, who is also the bestselling author of several military-themed novels, has no doubt which approach is the best one, if Democrats want to defeat Trump next year. Writing for Salon on Saturday, Truscott said that Democrats must pull no punches.

In fact, Truscott wrote, Democrats must run on a platform of telling voters, “Trump will kill your dog!”

Whether that claim is an “exaggeration” or “scare tactic” is not a question that should concern the eventual 2020 Democratic nominee, no matter who that nominee turns out to be, according to Truscott.

“We don’t need ‘facts’ to surmise that if given half a chance Trump and his minions will find some way to make euthanizing shelter animals easier and more profitable,” the 72-year-old Truscott wrote. The author is the grandson of World War II General Lucian Truscott Jr., as The New York Times reported.

Democratic presidential candidates (l-r) South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and California Senator Senator Kamala Harris. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“For Donald Trump and the Republican Party he leads, money and cruelty is who they are,” Truscott continued.

The columnist cites author Rick Perlstein, an authority on American conservative politics, who was quoted by The New Yorker magazine explaining that “toughness is a core primary value” in electoral politics, noting that Republican George W. Bush won re-election in 2004 by running as “the guy who sticks with his gut no matter what,” even if his policies were unpopular.

Democrats must focus on projecting “toughness,” Truscott argued, and that means avoiding “nuance” and detailed debates over issues such as taxes, Social Security, and health care.

“Don’t worry, you can trust us. We’re going to take care of your health care,” should be the only Democratic message, Truscott recommends, stating, “That’s the plan, the whole thing.”

The novelist concludes by imploring Democratic candidates to abandon policy debates and simply draw a clear line between themselves and Republicans.

“Republicans tell lies and cheat to win. We don’t,” Truscott suggests as a Democratic message. “Republicans are the party of Donald Trump. We’re the party of democracy and the American way.”