Arianny Celeste Shares Busty Selfie & It’s ‘Sizzling Hot’

Arianny Celeste shared a new selfie several hours ago, and it’s got her fans buzzing. The photo was geo-tagged in Alberta, Canada and featured the UFC Ring Girl in her work attire. This included a black, low-cut sports bra with the Monster drink logo on it, along with black booty shorts. She accessorized her bottoms with a white belt, and also wore plenty of jewelry. This included a couple of necklaces, rings and thin, hoop earrings.

Celeste puckered her lips slightly for the photo while wearing glossy lipstick. She also rocked dark mascara and metallic purple eyeshadow. She held the phone in her left hand for the shot and noted that she was feeling “kinda cute” in the captions. This provoked a range of responses from her fans, many who seemed to think that “kinda cute” was an understatement.

“Feelin’ kinda cute, looking smokin’ hot!” said a follower, while another exclaimed, “kinda cute… YOU’RE H*LLA CUTE AND STUNNING TO ME.”

Their sentiments were echoed by fellow model, Dolly Castro.

“You look amazing,” said Dolly.

Others focused on how beautiful they found Arianny.

“Sizzling hot,” and “You’re forever absolutely beautiful,” were just some of the numerous comments from her adoring fans.

All in all, it looked like it wasn’t just Arianny that thought she was looking good today.

Plus, the busty selfie wasn’t the only thing that got her fans worked up recently. Celeste previously shared a photo yesterday that garnered over 42,000 likes.

The photo was of Arianny straddling a skateboard, as she sported a tiny, yellow tank top and red thong bottoms. The top had white trim and straps. The model looked at the camera while playing with her hair, and gave a coy look.

“Skate or die,” and “Do a kickflip,” said a couple of her fans, who noticed the skateboard.

Others took a closer look at Celeste’s hips and noticed a thin tan line that sat below her red bikini bottoms.

“Those tan lines though,” said a follower.

In addition to the skateboard and tan line, Arianny notably also sported dark mascara and purple eyeshadow. Her lips were a frosted pink color, and she wore thick, hoop earrings. Her hair was worn down, and her blond highlights were especially noticeable in the shot.

“You didn’t have to set the gram on fire but im so glad you did,” complimented a fan, while someone else added, “Arianny, you’re the ‘Total Package.'”

While Arianny added a geo-tag of “La Buena Vida,” it was a reference not to her actual location, but to the way she was feeling. “La Buena Vida” roughly translates into English as “The Good Life.”