’90 Day Fiancé’: Laura Jallali Upsets Husband Aladin Jallali With Sex Toy

After being apart for over six months, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Laura Jallali and her husband Aladin Jallali were eager to physically reconnect with each other. However, it seems the couple may be having some trouble in the bedroom, according to a report from PEOPLE.

The couple met online and dated for eight months before 51-year-old Laura took the leap and flew to Qatar to see the 29-year-old personal trainer she’d fallen deeply in love with. After spending three days together, they got engaged and Laura made the decision to uproot her life in the United States and move to Qatar permanently to build a new life with her new husband.

While appearing on the TLC series, the couple offered viewers a glimpse into their relationship, including their sex life. In a clip from Monday’s upcoming episode, they finally see each other again after being apart for several months. During their joint interview with the producers, the couple reflected on their first night back together. Aladin claims their night together was “very nice” but it seems Laura wasn’t totally satisfied.

“Aladin and I have this amazing chemistry together, but for some reason, in the bedroom, he’s just not rocking my world, like I thought he would,” she explains.

Before leaving for Qatar, Laura purchased a few items from a sex shop, including a new vibrating dildo. The 51-year-old decided to share the items with her new husband in an attempt to spice up their sex life. While in bed together, Laura pulls out the still-packaged dildo from her bag and shows it to a confused Aladin.

“Do you know what this is?” she asks him.

“Like microphone?” he questions.

“Sex toy,” Laura answers. “That’s jiggy-jiggy. Really.”

“What the f**k? F**k you. Are you for real? You know I will throw this one,” Aladin responds angrily, before questioning his wife’s need for such a device.

Laura then tries to calm her husband down by explaining that a lot of women in America own sex toys, but Aladin just doesn’t want to hear it. The man then tells his wife he doesn’t care what women in America do and quickly reminds Laura that she’s no longer in her home country. He also tries to reassure her that he’s more than enough for her.

“Maybe I don’t know the mans there, they not enough for you,” Aladin says. “But here, you are okay. Don’t worry.”

Aladin later reveals to the show’s producers that he felt disrespected by Laura’s actions.

Fans of the couple can watch the rest of the story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on Mondays on TLC.