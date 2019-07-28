Adriana Lima Sizzles In Cheetah Print Dress

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Brazilian bombshell Adriana Lima spent nearly two full decades flaunting her curves on the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. While she’s no longer strapping on her angel wings and strutting her stuff in lingerie, Lima still knows how to sizzle in front of the camera.

Recently, she stunned her 12.2 million Instagram followers by sharing a shot of herself while she was spending some time in sunny California. In the shot, Lima posed on a balcony that had a stunning ocean view. The sides of the balcony consisted of thin metal bars that left the ocean view largely unobstructed, and the soft sand beach was visible below.

However, many fans likely paid no attention to the view with Lima’s incredible body on full display. For the occasion, she rocked a cheetah-print dress that flaunted all her curves. Though the dress had long sleeves, the deep v-neck meant that her ample assets were highlighted. The bottom of the dress was a high-low style. The longer portions of the dress blew in the wind, making it appear as though Lima was in a photoshoot with a wind machine helping her achieve the perfect pose. The front of the dress was a super mini length, and showed off nearly every single inch of her mile-long legs.

She had her hair pulled back in a chic and sleek high ponytail, and accessorized with a simple pair of hoop earrings some metallic sandals.

Lima’s fans loved the sizzling shot, which received over 61,000 likes in just 2 hours.

The Brazilian beauty has plenty of insight thanks to her long career in the industry, and she shared some advice she would give to her younger self with Fashion Week Daily.

“I always say to myself to be myself at all times. When I go to a photo shoot — or anywhere — I bring the Adriana Lima from Bahia. I don’t create [the persona] or something I’m not. I am who I am, and that’s who I bring into my work.”

The beauty also spilled the beans on what it was like to walk down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the last time, after spending such a huge portion of her life strutting her stuff on that stage.