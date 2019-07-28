Wu-Tang Clan Rapper RZA Claims A$AP Rocky Is A Hostage In Sweden

RZA defended the detained rapper saying that sometimes celebrities need to protect themselves.

Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA showed concern over the charge of assault and detainment of fellow rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Wu-Tang rapper was asked about Rocky during an interview by the Associated Press at a promotional event for a new Hulu series called Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

RZA spoke about not condoning violence but pointed out that celebrities need to protect themselves.

He said he’s “disappointed in Sweden” and that he’s “disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage.”

The rapper has been detained in a Swedish prison since the beginning of July awaiting trial for an assault charge.

Swedish prosecutors claim Rocky and two other men assaulted a victim by beating him with a glass bottle, according to CNN.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has claimed innocence and said that the men provoked him, and his two friends have also been charged with assault.

Videos that were published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky.

There were initially two alleged victims mentioned in the case, but the wasn’t enough supporting evidence to support the allegations concerning one. The charges relate to only one alleged victim now, and that person has not been identified.

A counter-allegation was made by a member of Rocky’s entourage against one of the alleged victims, but that case didn’t seem to have any legs as it was closed earlier this week.

If convicted, the charged men could face up to two years in jail.

The prosecutor has recommended that the Stockholm District Court set aside three days for the trial, which defense lawyer Slobodan Jovicic said is expected to start on Tuesday.

The case has sparked unusual diplomatic tension between the U.S. and Sweden. President Donald Trump has pledged his support and has taken up the cause to personally free Rocky. Trump tweeted in support of him, writing that he’s “very disappointed” in Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven “for being unable to act.”

Trump also “offered to personally vouch for his bail.” The President’s efforts were egged-on First Lady Melania Trump and Kim Kardashian.

RZA says if the President helped, “that’d be a beautiful thing.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Bieber and Kris Jenner are some of the other celebrities who have publicly expressed support for Rocky.

The artist has collaborated with big names like Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake, and Selena Gomez.