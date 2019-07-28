’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett Says Marriage To Pedro Jimeno Is A Scam

The tension between Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno, and their families is at an all-time high on the first episode of TLC’s newest 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, The Family Chantel, according to a clip posted to the network’s official YouTube channel.

During the first episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel shares the conversation she had with her friend, Obed, in the Dominican Republic. Obed, a former friend of Pedro’s family, informed Chantel that her marriage to Pedro was nothing more than an extravagant scheme orchestrated by Pedro’s mother and sister in order to get him to the United States.

“I basically found out that our whole marriage is a scam,” Chantel tells her family while chatting in the kitchen.

The clip immediately cuts to an interview with Chantel’s parents, Karen and Thomas, where they shared their thoughts on the new piece of information. Both Karen and Thomas have been accusing Pedro and his family of having ulterior motives since his arrival to America. Karen believes her son-in-law only married her daughter to gain access to the American dollar so he can provide for his family back on the island.

“I knew it, I saw it,” Karen says to the camera. “And when it seems like it’s an intentional plot to use another person, it’s almost borderline body trafficking.”

Thomas quickly agrees with his wife’s statement before the clip cuts back to the kitchen scene where he questions Chantel about the amount of money Pedro sends back to his family in the Dominican Republic.

The more Chantel shares about her relationship, the more irritated her family becomes until they all rush out and head to Chantel and Pedro’s apartment to confront their son-in-law.

During an interview with the producers, Chantel expresses regret at sharing her relationship struggles with her family and revealed that her husband and her family have not been in the same room in over a year. When everyone finally arrives, Pedro refuses to open the door for his in-laws and Chantel is seen rushing up the stairs to allow her family into the couple’s shared apartment.

Karen and Thomas immediately confront Pedro about his actions in the Dominican Republic, including his night out with another woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Throughout the heated exchange, Pedro attempts to get his wife’s family out of his apartment.

“It’s not okay you come to my house, knocking on my door, and try to asking [sic] questions to me,” he explains, before questioning his mother-in-law about the taser she brought to threaten him.

During the same episode, Pedro reveals that he’s keeping a secret from his wife. The Dominican man is hoping to bring his mother and sister to live in the United States, a move that is likely to cause more issues in his relationship.

Fans of the pair and their families can keep up with the drama on The Family Chantel on Mondays on TLC.