Tyra Banks Rocks Green Lipstick In Silly Selfie

Tyra Banks has been sharing plenty of incredible throwback photos lately with her 6.5 million Instagram followers. The model and creator of the popular reality competition show America’s Next Top Model knows her angles and has continued to rock photoshoots year after year.

Today, she shared a sillier side of herself with fans by posting a selfie where she rocked a unique makeup look. In the shot, Banks snapped a selfie of her face, close up. She rocked neutral eye makeup and had her hair down in natural-looking waves. The thing that stood out was her choice of lip color. As she explained in the caption, there were a few beauty gifts sent to her office, and none of her employees were brave enough to give the bold forest green lip shade a try. Banks has worn all kinds of looks during her years as a model and is always willing to go outside the box when it comes to style — so she slicked on a coat of the color.

Though it’s definitely not the typical red or pink shade, Banks still manages to pull it off. The cool, deep green shade looks incredible with her skin tone, and the fact that the remainder of her makeup is very neutral makes it all work. Her fans agree as the shot received over 41,000 likes in just nine hours.

One follower couldn’t get over the fact that Banks’ beauty shines no matter what she’s wearing, either on her body or on her face.

“Good lord girl! You look good in anything,” the fan said.

Another follower agreed, and stated “you can rock any look.”

The green lipstick isn’t the first time Banks has played around with unique makeup looks on Instagram. Just last month, the beauty shared a shot of herself with a look that consisted of pink stained lips and a two-toned eyeshadow look that involved a pale green shadow along her lower lash line.

Banks has likely learned plenty of tips and tricks over her many years in the industry and knows how to make just about any style or trend work for her. It also doesn’t hurt she has such an incredible canvas to work with. Though she does look a bit different than when she first got her start in the industry, thanks to the natural process of aging, she’s still absolutely breathtaking with unique features that catch your eye.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if she tries out any more unusual beauty looks and decides to share the results with her followers.