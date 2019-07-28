Elizabeth Gillies Flashes Cleavage In Stunning Birthday Ensemble

The brunette bombshell recently celebrated her 26th birthday.

Elizabeth Gillies took to her Instagram on Saturday morning to remind her 8.2 million followers that she had recently celebrated her 26th birthday.

Gillies, who has had a hugely successful career as a young actress, is best known for her role as Jade West in the Nickelodeon series, Victorious. In recent years, the starlet has taken on more adult roles and has come a long way from being a wholesome child actress. Bold and brazenly confident, Gillies is definitely not afraid to put her curvaceous form on display for the massive social media following she has accumulated.

In the caption of her recent birthday post, Gillies joked that she felt more like she had just turned 75. The photo in the post featured Elizabeth dressed in an elegant and flowy white two-piece ensemble.

Elizabeth sported a pair of slightly sheer light-weight, wide-legged pants that draped beautifully over her legs while giving just a peek at her long lean lower limbs underneath.

The Dynasty actress paired the trousers with a crisp, white oversized blazer. It featured an open front design and was layered over a simple low-cut camisole which showed off a glimpse of the actresses’ voluptuous assets while still maintaining Gillies notorious sexy yet elegant style.

The sexy birthday snap was a big hit with fans and followers. Published on her profile for less than a day, her stunning photo quickly raked in over 500,000 likes, with over 3,000 of her followers taking the time to comment.

“A vision in white,” one of her followers penned in the comments.

Her fans weren’t alone in taking to the comments to wish her a happy birthday; several of her actor and actress friends also took to the comments to shower Gillies with a little bit of love.

Among them was her Dynasty co-star, Maddison Brown, who, in addition to leaving an emoji in the comments, also shared a sizzling snapshot of Gillies on her own profile as she wished her a happy birthday. Maddison jested in the caption of the photo that she was “contractually obligated” to share the birthday post on her wall.

Gillies’ gal pal, Ariana Grande, also took the time to leave a comment on her post as well,jokingly leaving a simple comment that said “sheesh” in response to Elizabeth’s pic caption that said she was “26 going on 75.”

Numerous other fans and followers also took the time to leave birthday love, compliments, and the expected smattering of heart and fire emoji to signify their fondness for the young starlet.