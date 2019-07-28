‘TOWIE’ Star Amber Turner Leaves Little To The Imagination In Mesh Corset

As her 717,000 Instagram followers know, The Only Way Is Essex star Amber Turner is not afraid to put her curvaceous form on display. In fact, the blond bombshell shared a racy snapshot just yesterday of herself wearing a sheer white lingerie bodysuit with floral designs on the bust, as she knelt on her bed and smiled for the camera.

The post caption said that she had “woke up to an amazing delivery.” Since she was fully made up and lacked bed head, the post came off something like a lingerie photo shoot. Naturally, many of her followers were quick to comment with their opinions.

Live on her Instagram profile for just over a day, the photo has raked in over 11,000 likes and more than 90 comments. Unfortunately for Turner, most of the comments were critical in nature.

“You’ve just woken up looking like that..?!!” one follower questioned.

“Why do you need to sit on a bed with your underwear lol so desperate,” a second chimed in.

According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, Turner recently donned something similar when she joined Laura Anderson and Elma Pazar to attend the star-studded KISSTORY On The Common festival on Saturday afternoon.

Leaving little to the imagination, the British reality TV star commanded attention in a structured mesh corset. While the top covered most of her abdomen, the white see-through mesh showed off a daunting amount of skin and even left her nipples in plain view. Turner paired the revealing top with a pair of super tattered, destroyer high-waisted white denim shorts that had been cut so short she was one wind gust away from a wardrobe malfunction.

The British reality star wore her platinum blond hair crimped and down in waves around her shoulders, giving off a very “flower child” vibe. She also donned a powder blue shawl that was long, furry, and somewhat resembled a car washing shammy. She let the coverup fall down her back so that it only covered her arms.

The most modest part of the look was Amber’s makeup, which was light and ethereal. She sported a sun-kissed tan, a nude lip color, and a lightly bronzed cheek.

Just a few hours ago, Amber took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself posing in the ensemble as she stood with her cosmetologist friend, Chloe.

Unfortunately for Turner, many of her followers quickly took issue with her lack of a real top.

“Put a top on ffs! Leave something the imagination. How embarrassing,” one user exclaimed.

“Sorry but very tacky,” another agreed.