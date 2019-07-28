Cara de la Hoyde Channels Ariana Grande With Signature Hairdo On Instagram

Love Island 2016 winner Cara De la Hoyde recently channeled her inner diva when she posted a sultry summer snap of herself sporting pop icon Ariana Grande’s signature hairdo on Instagram.

The British reality star commanded the attention of her 1.1 million followers with the sexy swimsuit shot as it raked in over 8,000 likes.

Ariana fans everywhere likely did a double-take when they saw 29-year-old Cara posed in a knee-forward “booty tooch” type stance holding the end of her waist-length, jet black, super high slicked back ponytail.

This sophisticated and feminine hairdo is most commonly associated with the “God is a Woman” singer and has been since the pop sensation reached the height of her fame.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Grande isn’t the only superstar Cara has channeled recently. Last week, her followers claimed she looked like Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star also took the photo as an opportunity to show off her fun and flirty summer swim style by wearing a hot pink and mauve thin strap bikini top. The top featured a plunging neckline and she paired it with a pair of white, high-waisted beach cover-up pants with geometric laser cutouts.

The fun summer look was a great match for her toned, athletic body and the colors really accentuated her glowing summer tan. She accessorized the ensemble with some very simple jewelry and a bold, but flattering makeup look that included a nude lip color, contoured cheekbones, and luxurious eyelashes.

Some fans say that this happy, glowing look can be attributed to De la Hoyde’s recent marriage to longtime boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner, Nathan Massey.

The Mirror reports that the lovebirds recently tied the knot just shy of three years after their big win on the ITV reality dating show back in the summer of 2016.

The couple was reportedly engaged for just over a year before they said their vows in front of 120 guests during their beautiful ceremony in Canterbury, England.

The publication also reports that the reception was a lavish affair with no expense spared. The couple later revealed in an interview that they experienced a “two-day hangover” as a result of their reception. Despite the hangover, Massey exclaimed: “it was one of the best days of my life.”

The pair have been said to be enjoying their time together as newlyweds. They have, on several occasions, jested in interviews that they are Love Island‘s most successful couple ever.